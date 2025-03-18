Ukrainian activists raise flag on Basman mountain in Crimea on Russia’s annexation anniversary

On the 11th anniversary of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, Ukrainian partisans and supporters launched a series of resistance actions across the peninsula.

18 March 2014 is remembered as a dark day in the history of Crimea, marking Russia’s formal “approval” of the illegal occupation 11 years ago.

The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement, which operates in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories, has marked the day by reminding residents of Crimea that the peninsula is still waiting for Ukrainian liberation.

“On the 11th anniversary of this day, Ukrainians continue their determined resistance to make it clear to anyone with lingering doubts — Crimea is Ukraine,” they say.

Their activists across Crimea — in Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, Yevpatoria, Feodosia, Kerch, and Bakhchysarai — are leaving behind visible signs of defiance – yellow and blue Ukrainian flags and other related symbols.

They are photographing graffiti on streets and squares with slogans such as “The occupation is temporary,” “Crimea is Ukraine,” and “Occupation is not a holiday.”

The Yellow Ribbon activists have also raised a Ukrainian flag atop Mount Basman.

“Our activists hoisted another Ukrainian flag in Crimea — this time on Mount Basman’s summit. We’re sharing this photo with a delay, but better late than never. The action took place within the past month when snow still covered the Crimean peaks,” they report.

Basman is one of Crimea’s highest mountains. It is a well-known landmark for both locals and visitors, offering sweeping views of the peninsula.

“But in 2025, it’s more than just a geographical landmark. It is a symbol of Crimea’s resilience, a reminder that the true owners of this land never left,” the movement adds.

The National Resistance Center also marks a tragic date in Ukraine’s history.

“Crimea was, is, and will remain Ukrainian! Everyone can contribute to this fight,” the center emphasizes.

Meanwhile, the Atesh partisan movement notes that more than 1,000 Crimean residents are now working as agents for the resistance.

“Resistance in Crimea is gaining momentum! Today, Atesh counts over 1,000 Crimean agents who conduct reconnaissance, gather intelligence, and help destroy the enemy,” the group reports.

Their agents include not only Russian military personnel but also employees of occupation administrations, businesspeople, and workers at strategic enterprises.

