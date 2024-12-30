Eng
Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1040: Ukraine develops double-shotgun drone

Meanwhile, Russia plans to deploy 10,000 Chinese-based decoy drones to exhaust Ukrainian air defenses.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
30/12/2024
3 minute read
Exclusive

Georgia’s pro-Western president leaves palace. What does this mean for the protests?. In Tbilisi’s streets, every passing car honks for the protesters. In the presidential palace, the lights are now dark. Georgia’s crisis enters a new phase.

Military

Urban battles rage in Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Ukrainian military says. Russian forces achieve advances near Kreminna, Siversk, Toretsk, and Kurakhivske power plant, ISW says.

Drones target locomotive depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast. Russian authorities claim intercepting multiple drones in Rostov Oblast’s Salsk and Ust-Donetskii areas, causing minimal infrastructure damage.

Ukraine reports reduced Russian Border raids but warns Belarus direction remains threat. Ukrainian border service reports decrease in Russian reconnaissance raids but emphasizes continued threat from the Belarus direction.

As of 29 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

  • Personnel: 785930 (+1730)
  • Tanks: 9656 (+5)
  • APV: 19981 (+11)
  • Artillery systems: 21450 (+42)
  • MLRS: 1256
  • Anti-aircraft systems: 1032
  • Aircraft: 369
  • Helicopters: 329
  • UAV: 21038 (+25)
  • Cruise missiles: 3003
  • Warships/boats: 28
  • Submarines: 1
  • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 32410 (+82)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine mounts double shotguns on its drones. Ukrainian forces innovate with twin-shotgun equipped drones to intercept Russian drones before they threaten ground forces.

CNN: Russia plans to use 10,000 Chinese tech-based decoy drones to exhaust Ukrainian air defense. Russia accelerates drone production at expanded Tatarstan factory, planning 10,000 Chinese-based decoy drones alongside Shaheds, using low-cost strategy to exhaust Ukrainian air defense.

International

German FM: Russia’s energy strikes prove goal of total Ukrainian destruction. As Russia intensifies strikes against Ukraine’s power grid, Germany’s top diplomat warns that temporary peace deals won’t stop Putin’s broader campaign to destroy Ukrainian statehood.

North Korean troops in Russian uniforms could reach NATO borders, warns Zelenskyy’s top aide. With 10,000 North Korean troops already fighting in Kursk Oblast and suffering massive casualties, Ukraine warns that Russia’s expanding alliance threatens to bring Asian forces to NATO’s doorstep.

Poland stands ready for Ukraine power backup if Slovakia cuts supply, Bloomberg sources say. Slovakia’s Russian oil imports via Ukraine’s Druzhba pipeline may face potential suspension if Bratislava cuts electricity supplies to Kyiv.

Ukraine MFA answers Fico’s power cut threats: Slovak PM sides with Russia. Ukraine pays Slovakia for the supplies, which are necessitated by Russia’s attacks on energy infrastructure, the ministry said.

Binding guarantees essential for Ukraine while NATO membership remains a long-term aspiration, envoy says. Ukraine’s incoming UN ambassador Andrii Melnyk says Ukraine seeks binding security commitments from European partners beyond political declarations.

German FM calls for more Russian shadow fleet sanctions after Baltic cable damage. Germany’s top diplomat warns of systematic threats to critical undersea infrastructure, pushing for expanded protective measures and sanctions.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Zelenskyy: Russia deploys over 730 aerial weapons against Ukraine in one week. The latest major Russian air assault on Christmas Day targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with over 70 missiles and 100 drones.

Russian war crimes push cultural break but 30% of Ukrainians still tied to Russian culture, expert says. Despite documenting over 150,000 Russian war crimes, a significant minority of Ukrainians remains reluctant to cut cultural ties with Russia, creating potential vulnerabilities in Ukraine’s decolonization efforts.

UK pledges war crimes justice aid as Ukraine reports surge in POW executions. UK commits $5.6 million for war crimes justice as Ukraine reports dramatic increase in POW executions, alongside $282 million military aid package.

Mykolaiv Oblast downs 9 of 10 explosive drones in Russia’s unusually small-scale attack. Russian daily UAV attacks typically involve 80-120 explosive and decoy drones, targeting most Ukrainian regions.

Russian explanations for Azeri plane crash were delusional, says Azerbaijan’s President. Aliev says Azerbaijan Airlines Flight JS-8432 was shot down from the ground near Russia’s Grozny.

“I take the legitimacy with me.” Georgia’s President exits palace as new pro-Russian leader takes power. Hours after vowing to stay in the palace, Salome Zourabichvili emerged to address supporters before yielding Georgia’s presidency to former footballer Mikhail Kavelashvili.

ISW: Russia moves closer to delisting Taliban from terrorist organizations. Russia establishes legal means to delist terrorist groups, signaling policy shift toward Taliban-led Afghanistan and HTS-held Syria.

Pro-Russian hackers target Italy’s Foreign Ministry and Milan airports. The Italian cybersecurity agency confirmed successful counter-measures against cyberattacks, preventing any impact on flight operations or critical systems.

Britain slams Putin’s response to Azeri plane crash. The UK calls for an independent probe into the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

“I will stay here.” Georgian president refuses to leave palace ahead of pro-Russian leader inauguration. President Salome Zourabichvili called supporters to Orbeliani Palace on Sunday – one hour before her “illegitimate” successor’s inauguration.

