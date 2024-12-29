Binding guarantees essential for Ukraine while NATO membership remains a long-term aspiration, envoy says

Ukraine continues to view NATO membership as a long-term goal while seeking binding bilateral and multilateral security guarantees as an interim measure, Ukraine’s designated UN Ambassador Andrii Melnyk told Berliner Moggenpost in an interview from Brasilia.
When asked about Ukraine’s desired security guarantees if NATO membership is unattainable in the foreseeable future, Melnyk noted:
“One thing is clear: NATO membership remains on the table for Ukraine. Nevertheless, the issue of security guarantees is of central importance to us as an interim solution.”
Regarding security guarantees for Ukraine, Melnyk emphasized the need for concrete commitments beyond “purely political promises.”
“What we need are internationally binding, watertight defense commitments from our Western allies in the event that Ukraine is threatened or attacked by Russia again,” Berliner Moggenpost quoted him as saying. These arrangements could potentially become part of a future peace treaty with Russia.
Melnyk said he doesn’t believe in the “gloomy scenario” of incoming US President Trump reducing aid for Ukraine, but emphasized that Europeans must take a more prominent role in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
“European security is massively threatened by the Russia-Ukraine war,” Melnyk told the newspaper, stressing that European support must increase regardless of American decisions.
The diplomat highlighted Germany’s evolving role as Ukraine’s second-largest supporter after the United States, while noting concerns about planned reductions in military assistance. According to Melnyk, German military aid is set to decrease from eight billion to four billion euros in 2025, with further reductions to 500 million euros planned by 2028.
Melnyk called for a European defense program with a budget of 4% of GDP, amounting to €680 billion annually, to address the Russian threat.
“The Russian defense minister has committed Moscow to a war with NATO within ten years. This threat of war must be taken seriously in Berlin,” he said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Andrii Melnyk as Ukraine’s next representative to the UN on 20 December. Previously, Melnyk served as ambassador to Germany and is currently Ukraine’s ambassador to Brazil.
