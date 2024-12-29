Eng
Zelenskyy: Russia deploys over 730 aerial weapons against Ukraine in one week

The latest major Russian air assault on Christmas Day targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with over 70 missiles and 100 drones.
A Russian FAB-500-M62 500 kg bomb with a UMPK gliding kit under the wing of a Su-34 front-line bomber. Photo via Militarnyi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia has deployed more than 730 weapons against Ukraine within last week, including bombs, long-range explosive drones, and missiles.

Russia continues its deliberate daily airstrikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missile and drone attacks, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during winter. Explosive drones, such as Iranian Shaheds, target Ukraine every night, often accompanied by a few ballistic or air-guided missiles. Roughly once a month, Russia conducts a large-scale missile attack involving dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles.

In a Telegram post on 29 December, Zelenskyy detailed that Russian forces employed “over 370 attack drones, approximately 280 guided aerial bombs, and 80 missiles of various types” against Ukraine.

Our cities and communities are under constant Russian assaults. Even on Christmas night, the terrorists launched a massive aerial attack,” Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders who protect civilians from daily attacks and to international partners who understand the importance of timely air defense support in protecting lives and advancing toward a “just and honest peace.”

The latest major Russian air assault occurred on 25 December, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The attack, which involved more than 70 missiles and 100 explosive drones, struck facilities providing power, gas, heat, and water supplies. The assault resulted in severe damage to thermal power station equipment.

