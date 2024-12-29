Zelenskyy: Russia deploys over 730 aerial weapons against Ukraine in one week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russia has deployed more than 730 weapons against Ukraine within last week, including bombs, long-range explosive drones, and missiles.
In a Telegram post on 29 December, Zelenskyy detailed that Russian forces employed “over 370 attack drones, approximately 280 guided aerial bombs, and 80 missiles of various types” against Ukraine.
“Our cities and communities are under constant Russian assaults. Even on Christmas night, the terrorists launched a massive aerial attack,” Zelenskyy said.
The President expressed gratitude to Ukrainian defenders who protect civilians from daily attacks and to international partners who understand the importance of timely air defense support in protecting lives and advancing toward a “just and honest peace.”
The latest major Russian air assault occurred on 25 December, targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The attack, which involved more than 70 missiles and 100 explosive drones, struck facilities providing power, gas, heat, and water supplies. The assault resulted in severe damage to thermal power station equipment.
