German FM: Russia’s energy strikes prove goal of total Ukrainian destruction

The brutality with which Russia has been striking Ukraine recently, particularly its energy sector, demonstrates that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin remains committed to the total destruction of the neighboring state, said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, according to Bild am Sonntag.

Since 2022, Russia has repeatedly attempted to cripple Ukraine’s electricity system, aiming to break civilian morale by disrupting power, water, and heating services while simultaneously hampering defense manufacturing capabilities.

Baerbock expects the future German government to continue strong support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression, as Kyiv’s backing is in Germany’s interests, UkrInform reports. The elections will take place in Germany on 23 February, a day ahead of the third anniversary of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. To date, Germany remains Ukraine’s second-largest aid provider after the US.

“No federal government that cares about the security of Germany and Europe will abandon the people of Ukraine. Only a just peace for Ukraine will ensure peace and freedom in Europe,” the minister stated.

Amid concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump may attempt to impose a peace deal after his inauguration that would benefit Russia, Baerbock emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with security guarantees rather than merely voicing the need for a peaceful resolution through negotiations.

“Only reliable, long-term, and, most importantly, truly robust security guarantees will prevent Putin from launching further conquest campaigns. Only then will Ukraine have lasting peace and stability,” she said.

The minister also expressed her conviction that true peace means injustice does not become a norm of life.

On 19 December, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed with Trump to seek peace in Ukraine in a phone call.

The call occurred as EU leaders gathered to discuss global affairs and preparations for potentially reduced US support during Trump’s upcoming term.

