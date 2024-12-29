Ukraine reports reduced Russian Border raids but warns Belarus front remains threat

Russia lacks sufficient forces for a renewed invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to UkrInform.

Since 2022, Russian sabotage group operatives along the Ukrainian border have been more active. Their primary objective has not been merely conducting reconnaissance for future military actions but rather orchestrating specific acts like blowing cars and equipment or laying mines. Ukrainian forces have used unmanned aerial vehicles to monitor the situation along the border and detect those groups. In addition, Russia has expanded its network of agents to spy on positions in Ukraine and conduct strikes on valuable objects.

Speaking on a national broadcast, Demchenko reported a decline in the activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, although attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory persist, particularly in Sumy Oblast.

“While the activity of enemy reconnaissance groups has decreased, attempts to conduct sabotage operations continue, with Sumy Oblast being the main focus. The threat of infiltration into Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts also remains,” he emphasized.

Regarding the border with Belarus, Demchenko noted that no unusual incidents have been observed recently. However, he underlined that the Belarusian direction continues to pose a threat, necessitating vigilance to prevent provocations and readiness to respond to any developments.

Earlier, Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Regional Military Administration, refuted claims that Russian forces breached the border in Sumy Oblast.

The denial came after DeepState analysts reported alleged Russian advancement near Oleksandria village in the Myropil community.

