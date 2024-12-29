Ukraine has developed a “Winchester” drone equipped with two shotguns to counter Russian drones, says Forbes analysts, David Axe.

As of December 2024, the use of drones in Russia’s war against Ukraine has significantly evolved. Since 2024, Ukraine has received over 6,000 long-range strike drones. They have been utilized against Russian infrastructure, targeting oil refineries and ammunition depots.

Ukrainian forces and the Russian military are producing up to 100,000 drones each month, making the destruction of enemy drones a critical task. Methods to counter drones include radio jamming, protective nets, and shooting them down with firearms.

Ukrainian forces are increasingly using their own drones to eliminate Russian ones, employing tactics such as aerial ramming, dropping nets, and even direct weapon strikes. One innovative development is the addition of double shotguns to drones.

While mounting weapons on drones is not new, using two shotguns is an innovative approach. The Ukrainian Defense Fund has been raising funds to equip units with Winchester drones.

The design makes practical sense. While shotguns don’t have significant stopping power, their wide range increases the chance of hitting fast-moving targets, which is crucial in the fight against enemy drones. Often, a few well-placed shots are enough to neutralize a drone.

Recently, Wyoming State Senator Charles Scott suggested that “maybe a shotgun would be an appropriate legal weapon to take a drone with,” during a recent panic over US drone sightings.

This idea aligns with frontline experiences, where both Ukrainian and Russian units actively use shotguns. Due to a shortage of weapons, soldiers—including Russians—sometimes seek assistance from civilians.

The primary challenge for infantry, however, remains the close proximity of drones, with limited reaction time. Mounting shotguns on drones allows Ukrainian forces to neutralize Russian drones early before they can pose a threat to ground forces.

