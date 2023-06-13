US to provide USD 325 million more in aid for Ukraine

M142 HIMARS and ATACMS missiles/ Source: Militarniy, mil.in.ua, photo by Mariusz Burcz
The United States has announced a new $325 million military aid package for Ukraine.
The additional assistance includes munitions for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, artillery rounds, anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, and “other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s forces on the battlefield,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an official statement.
“Russia started this unprovoked war against Ukraine. Russia could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s cities and people. Until Russia does so, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Blinken added.