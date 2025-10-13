Seven more countries step up to arm Ukraine as Russia intensifies its terror strikes ahead of winter

Seven more countries have expressed their intention to participate in PURL initiatives to but more weapons for Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made this statement during a joint press conference with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in Kyiv, UkrInform reports.

PURL is the only international mechanism that centrally coordinates the purchase of US weaponry for Ukraine through contributions from NATO and EU countries. The program’s goal is to provide Ukraine with essential missiles, ammunition, and air defense systems, including Patriot and HIMARS.

The involvement of seven additional countries will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly as the winter period is approaching and Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine.

Funding and scaling the program

“The first package received $2 billion and is already being implemented. Six countries have contributed concrete amounts, and today we can announce the intention of seven more countries to participate in this program with specific contributions," Sybiha noted.

He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains in constant contact with European and transatlantic leaders to develop and scale the procurement mechanism, while also engaging in dialogue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Slovenia joins PURL

One of the new countries that expressed the intention of joining PURL is Slovenia, according to the country's government.