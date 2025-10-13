Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Seven more countries step up to arm Ukraine as Russia intensifies its terror strikes ahead of winter

The initiative ensures Kyiv receives essential missiles, ammunition, and air defense systems, including Patriots.
byOlena Mukhina
13/10/2025
2 minute read
Emergency workers evacuate an injured person from a destroyed home in Lviv Oblast following the Russian attack on 5 October that killed a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl.
Emergency workers evacuate an injured person from a destroyed home in Lviv Oblast following the Russian attack on 5 October that killed a family of four, including a 15-year-old girl. Photo: State Emergency Service of Lviv Oblast
Seven more countries step up to arm Ukraine as Russia intensifies its terror strikes ahead of winter

Seven more countries have expressed their intention to participate in PURL initiatives to but more weapons for Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made this statement during a joint press conference with EU High Representative Kaja Kallas in Kyiv, UkrInform reports. 

PURL is the only international mechanism that centrally coordinates the purchase of US weaponry for Ukraine through contributions from NATO and EU countries. The program’s goal is to provide Ukraine with essential missiles, ammunition, and air defense systems, including Patriot and HIMARS.

The involvement of seven additional countries will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, particularly as the winter period is approaching and Russia is intensifying its attacks on Ukraine

Funding and scaling the program

“The first package received $2 billion and is already being implemented. Six countries have contributed concrete amounts, and today we can announce the intention of seven more countries to participate in this program with specific contributions," Sybiha noted. 

He added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remains in constant contact with European and transatlantic leaders to develop and scale the procurement mechanism, while also engaging in dialogue with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Slovenia joins PURL

One of the new countries that expressed the intention of joining PURL is Slovenia, according to the country's government. 

“Protecting Ukrainians is our duty. That’s why Slovenia decided to join the PURL initiative, to protect civilians and critical infrastructure, which is even more important ahead of winter," Prime Minister Robert Golob emphasized in Ljubljana.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts