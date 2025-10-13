BREAKING: Odesa’s “untouchable” mayor stripped of Ukrainian citizenship

DEVELOPING STORY: Presidential commission strips Trukhanov of citizenship over Russian passport; Zelenskyy’s signature would end 11-year tenure.



Ukraine is about to remove its most scandal-proof mayor after 11 years—but Russian citizenship allegations, not the corruption cases involving hundreds of millions, brought Hennadii Trukhanov down.

According to Odesa news outlet Dumska, a presidential commission ruled on 13 October to strip Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship over evidence that he holds a Russian passport.



President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now sign a decree that would automatically terminate the mayor’s powers under Ukrainian law—no court hearing, no city council vote required.