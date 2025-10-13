Support us on Patreon
BREAKING: Odesa’s “untouchable” mayor stripped of Ukrainian citizenship

byPeeter Helme
13/10/2025
1 minute read
Hennadiy Trukhanov. Photo: nv.ua
DEVELOPING STORY: Presidential commission strips Trukhanov of citizenship over Russian passport; Zelenskyy’s signature would end 11-year tenure.

Ukraine is about to remove its most scandal-proof mayor after 11 years—but Russian citizenship allegations, not the corruption cases involving hundreds of millions, brought Hennadii Trukhanov down.

hennadii trukhanov
According to Odesa news outlet Dumska, a presidential commission ruled on 13 October to strip Trukhanov of Ukrainian citizenship over evidence that he holds a Russian passport.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy must now sign a decree that would automatically terminate the mayor’s powers under Ukrainian law—no court hearing, no city council vote required.

