Zelenskyy: Israel’s right to self-defense is unquestionable

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered his condolences to the victims of a deadly terror attack in Israel on Saturday, calling terrorism a “crime against humanity.”

“Horrible news from Israel. My condolences go out to everyone who lost relatives or close ones in the terrorist attack,” Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

According to Zelenskyy, terror “should have no place in the world, because it is always a crime, not just against a specific country or this terror’s victims, but against humanity in general and our entire world.”

“Anyone who resorts to terror commits a crime against the world. Whoever finances terror is committing a crime against the world,” he continued.

Zelenskyy stressed that “the world must stand united and in solidarity so that terror does not attempt to break or subjugate life anywhere and at any moment.” He affirmed Israel’s “right to self-defense is unquestionable.”

The Ukrainian president called for a full investigation, saying “All details surrounding this terrorist assault must be revealed so that the world knows and holds accountable everyone who supported and helped carry out the attack.”

He urged Ukrainian citizens in Israel to follow security instructions carefully. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and embassy stand ready to assist Ukrainians in the country.

Hamas attack on Israel

The Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, 7 October 2023, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday.

The attack triggered international reactions and condemnations, as well as a fierce Israeli response with airstrikes and artillery fire on Gaza.

The attack was the deadliest in Israeli territory in years, killing at least 40 people and wounding hundreds more, according to Israel’s ambulance service. The rockets targeted various locations across Israel, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, and Sderot. Some of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome system, but many others hit their targets, causing damage and fires. The gunmen opened fire on civilians and security forces in several towns near the Gaza border, such as Sderot, Netivot and Ofakim. They also attempted to sabotage critical infrastructure, such as power plants and water facilities.

Related: