First satellite images capture Ukraine’s strike on Russian-occupied Dzhankoi airbase

RFL/RE’s investigative project Skhemy (Schemes) obtained satellite images from Planet Labs showing the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes on the military airfield in Russian-occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea. The images reveal damage near the Russian ammunition depot and air defense systems.

“In the images, we see precision strikes on air defense assets that put them out of commission, as well as a hit on the Russian ammunition depot. It’s worth noting that after the strikes, most of the aircraft were relocated,” explained aviation expert Anatolii Khrapchynskyi in a comment to Skhemy.

He added that, judging by the satellite imagery, systems involved in radar and air defense operations were also hit.

The strikes occurred the night of 17 April in the area of the military airfield in the Russian occupied city of Dzhankoi, Crimea. Ukraine’s military reported delivering missile strikes on “designated Russian military targets” at the airfield.

Ukraine’s intelligence listed damaged Russian assets as four S-400 launchers, three radar stations, an air defense control point and a Fundament-M surveillance system.

The airfield hosts the 39th Helicopter Regiment of Russia’s 27th Aviation Division and serves as a major transportation hub for moving Russian equipment, ammunition and personnel in occupied Crimea.

