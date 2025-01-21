Talks with Trump team may begin in early February, says Ukrainian parliamentary leader

Ukrainian parliamentary leader David Arakhamia has indicated that initial contacts between Ukrainian officials and President Donald Trump’s team could begin during Ukrainian Week in Washington this February.

Speaking during a national telethon, Arakhamia, who heads the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said: “Ukrainian Week will be held in Washington in early February. I believe this is where the main processes and primary contacts with Trump’s new team will take place, so we’re waiting for that.”

The Servant of the People party’s press service later clarified that these would be “contacts” rather than “negotiations,” Ukrainska Pravda reports, stating: “Active contacts between the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation and Trump’s new team may begin in early February during Ukrainian Week in Washington. Some appointments in Trump’s team have already been made, while others are still pending. We are currently working to ensure that appropriate meetings take place at both parliamentary and other levels.”

This development comes after President-elect Trump’s recent statements about focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war. On 20 January, Trump reiterated his promise to end Russia-Ukraine war and announced plans to arrange a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after his inauguration to discuss a potential meeting.

Ukrainian Week, scheduled for 3-8 February 2025, is an annual event in Washington aimed at strengthening US-Ukraine cooperation. The program includes meetings, roundtables, and forums where representatives from both countries discuss key partnership issues. US senators and congressmen are expected to attend alongside leading Ukrainian politicians and public figures.

