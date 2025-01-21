Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Talks with Trump team may begin in early February, says Ukrainian parliamentary leader

The development comes after President-elect Trump’s promise to end the war and announcement to arrange a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential meeting.
byOrysia Hrudka
21/01/2025
2 minute read
Donald Trump and Marco Rubio. Photo: Bloomberg
Talks with Trump team may begin in early February, says Ukrainian parliamentary leader

Ukrainian parliamentary leader David Arakhamia has indicated that initial contacts between Ukrainian officials and President Donald Trump’s team could begin during Ukrainian Week in Washington this February.

Speaking during a national telethon, Arakhamia, who heads the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, said: “Ukrainian Week will be held in Washington in early February. I believe this is where the main processes and primary contacts with Trump’s new team will take place, so we’re waiting for that.”

The Servant of the People party’s press service later clarified that these would be “contacts” rather than “negotiations,” Ukrainska Pravda reports, stating: “Active contacts between the Ukrainian parliamentary delegation and Trump’s new team may begin in early February during Ukrainian Week in Washington. Some appointments in Trump’s team have already been made, while others are still pending. We are currently working to ensure that appropriate meetings take place at both parliamentary and other levels.”

This development comes after President-elect Trump’s recent statements about focusing on the Russia-Ukraine war. On 20 January, Trump reiterated his promise to end Russia-Ukraine war and announced plans to arrange a call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after his inauguration to discuss a potential meeting.

Ukrainian Week, scheduled for 3-8 February 2025, is an annual event in Washington aimed at strengthening US-Ukraine cooperation. The program includes meetings, roundtables, and forums where representatives from both countries discuss key partnership issues. US senators and congressmen are expected to attend alongside leading Ukrainian politicians and public figures.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!