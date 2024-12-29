Eng
“I will stay here.” Georgian president refuses to leave palace ahead of pro-Russian leader inauguration

President Salome Zourabichvili called supporters to Orbeliani Palace on Sunday – one hour before her “illegitimate” successor’s inauguration.
Georgia’s current president, Salome Zourabichvili, has vowed to remain in the presidential palace in the capital, Tbilisi, ahead of the inauguration of Mikheil Kavlashvili, who was elected by the ruling Pro-Russian Georgian Dream party. Zourabichvili’s decision to stay defies the recent election results, which many critics view as undemocratic.

For the first time in Georgia’s history, the presidential election was decided not through a national vote but by a parliamentary electoral college dominated by the Georgian Dream. Kavlashvili, a former footballer, was declared the winner. His election has been controversial, sparking protests across the country. Kavlashvili’s inauguration is scheduled for Sunday at 11:00 AM local time.

From Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi, Zourabichvili addressed her supporters, saying, “I am here, and I will stay here. I will spend the night here. Tomorrow at 10:00 AM, I expect you by the Orbeliani Palace, and from here, I will tell you what tomorrow will bring. I will tell you what the following days will be like and the days of victory.”

The protests began a month ago after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would no longer pursue European Union membership, sparking widespread opposition. On Saturday, thousands participated in the Unity Chain protest in Tbilisi, where demonstrators symbolically linked the city’s embankments and seven bridges. The peaceful demonstration highlighted citizens’ desire for European integration and democratic reforms. Georgians abroad also organized solidarity protests in 40 cities worldwide.

Opposition groups and many citizens contest the legitimacy of Kavlashvili’s election, arguing that the vote was manipulated to favor the ruling party. Zourabichvili, who stands with the protesters, has criticized the process. Prime Minister Kobakhidze has threatened Zourabichvili with imprisonment if she does not vacate the presidential palace at the end of her term.

