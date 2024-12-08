Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1018: Trump, Zelenskyy, and Macron hold historic talks in Paris as Notre-Dame reopens

Exclusives

Russian generals abandoned “meat grinder” assaults in Ukraine, and their new tactics work. Russian forces are capturing about one village per day along the Donbas front by sending small groups on motorcycles and civilian vehicles instead of massive infantry charges. The cost remains extreme – Russian forces suffered over 45,000 casualties in November alone.

Ukraine’s most accomplished mountaineer carries fallen soldier’s dream to the top of Everest. He dreamed of standing on top of the world. Ukraine’s most accomplished mountaineer Antonina Samoilova carried his photo to Mount Everest’s summit.

Military

Two schoolgirls burned alive in Zaporizhzhia as Russian airbombs kill 10. The children, along with their relatives, were caught in their cars when Russian guided bombs struck the Ukrainian city.

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17. The attack destroyed a three-story building and damaged multiple infrastructures in the second-largest city of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Forbes: Ukrainians use “absurd” tactics in Toretsk as the last chance to save it from Russians. As Russian forces occupy high-rises in Toretsk, Ukrainian troops have developed an unconventional response: demolishing entire buildings to force out enemy positions.

Frontline report: Ukraine destroys Russian S-400 shield to target North Korean training camps in Kursk. Russia’s attempt to secretly integrate North Korean soldiers into its depleted marine units backfired as Ukraine’s air force exploited gaps in repositioned forces.

Russians attacked Ukraine with 14 drones, half of them shot down. Ukrainian Air Force reports complex drone attack originating from Primorsko-Akhtarsk with multiple interception outcomes.

Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian-controlled gas platforms in Black Sea with marine drones. Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizphapa confirms Ukrainian marine drones successfully neutralized enemy infrastructure in the Black Sea.

As of 7 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 751910 (+1300)

Tanks: 9514

APV: 19535 (+17)

Artillery systems: 21055 (+12)

MLRS: 1253

Anti-aircraft systems: 1022 (+2)

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20042 (+19)

Cruise missiles: 2857

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30948 (+49)

Special equipment: 3633

Intelligence and Technology

ISW: Deployment of Oreshnik in Belarus does not increase the risk of strikes on Ukraine or NATO countries. Putin’s missile showcase represents a continuation of psychological warfare tactics, not a significant military escalation.

Denmark hands over second batch of F-16 fighters to Ukraine – Zelenskyy. Danish-supplied F-16s are now actively intercepting Russian missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

International

Paris talks with Trump, Macron “Good and Productive,” Zelenskyy says. In a 35-minute meeting without aides present, three leaders discussed Ukraine’s future.

BREAKING: Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron hold surprise closed-door Paris talks. The meeting comes hours before they were set to attend the historic reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Biden: About 80,000 US troops deployed in Europe to deter Russian aggression. President Biden has informed Congress that 80,000 US troops are stationed across NATO countries in Europe as part of ongoing deterrence efforts against Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy, Trump arrive in Paris for Notre Dame reopening ceremony. The Notre Dame Cathedral reopening becomes a stage for international political dialogue between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron.

Germany’s Chancellor believes it to be possible to find diplomatic consensus with Trump on Ukraine. German leadership signals openness to collaborative strategy with new US administration regarding the Russo-Ukraine war.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Over 10,000 human rights violations documented in occupied Crimea since 2017. From 2017 to 2024, 10,018 human rights violations have been recorded in Crimea, with nearly 7,000 involving Crimean Tatars, as Russia continues its crackdown on dissent.

Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia causes mass casualties among Ukrainian civilians. Rescue operations have been completed in Zaporizhzhia, where ten people were killed and 24 injured, including three children, after a Russian airstrike on 6 December.

Political and Legal Developments

One-third of facilities supplying fuel to Russian army damaged or destroyed – Ukraine’s Intelligence. Russian military fuel supplies face mounting pressure as strikes and sanctions impact one-third of processing facilities, Ukrainian officials say.

Read our earlier daily review here.