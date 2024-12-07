BREAKING: Trump, Zelenskyy, Macron hold surprise closed-door Paris talks

A closed-door meeting commenced in Paris today between US President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and French President Emmanuel Macron. The previously unannounced gathering marks the second meeting this year between Zelenskyy and Trump but their first since the US presidential election.

The gathering comes amid growing anticipation of a peace push in Russia’s war in Ukraine and ahead of Trump’s return to office, with talks expected to focus on potential negotiations to end the conflict and future American military support for Ukraine.

First handshake of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy with US president-elect Donald Trump after November election https://t.co/x9y2JWQIua — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 7, 2024

Trump arrived at the Élysée Palace on his first foreign trip since being elected.

“It is a great honor to be here. The world is going a little crazy, and we are going to talk about that,” he said upon arrival.

Following initial talks with Macron, Trump will join approximately fifty other world leaders, including Zelenskyy, at the historic reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The momentous cathedral ceremony, scheduled for 21:00 Paris time, comes after a five-year reconstruction following the devastating 2019 fire that damaged one of France’s most iconic monuments. President Macron is expected to meet separately with Zelenskyy after the ceremony.

Read more: