Macron calls for ‘tangible’ NATO security guarantees for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has for the first time called for Ukraine to be granted a NATO membership “path” at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum in Slovakia, The Financial Times reported.

Asked at the conference in Bratislava if he would support the accession of Ukraine to the Alliance, Macron said talks were taking place and would resume at the NATO summit in Lithuania this year. Ukraine will need “tangible security guarantees,” Macron stressed.

However, he admitted it would be difficult to achieve agreement on full membership, so instead, he advocated a new approach, potentially along the lines of how the US backs Israel with commitments on weapons supply.

Tags: France, Macron, NATO, Ukraine