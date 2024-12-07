Eng
Esp

Germany’s Chancellor believes it to be possible to find diplomatic consensus with Trump on Ukraine

German leadership signals openness to collaborative strategy with new US administration regarding the Russo-Ukraine war.
byMaria Tril
07/12/2024
2 minute read
germany pledges €14 billion military aid package ukraine year-end german chancellor olaf scholz during his joint press conference president volodymyr zelenskyy berlin 11 october 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his joint press conference with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on 11 October 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/Office of the President of Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed optimism about establishing a collaborative approach with incoming US President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During his recent campaign, Trump has been critical of US military aid to Ukraine, asserting that he could resolve the war if re-elected but has not provided a clear strategy for achieving peace.

In an interview with the Funke Media Group newspapers, Scholz said that he has already engaged in extensive telephone discussions with Trump and maintains direct communication with his security policy advisors.

“I am confident that we can develop a common strategy for Ukraine,” Scholz said.

The chancellor also underscored that “no decisions about Ukraine should be made without Ukrainian input.”

When questioned about potential territorial concessions as a pathway to ceasefire, Scholz was resolute that nothing should be decided “over the heads of Ukrainians,” signaling Germany’s commitment to Ukrainian sovereignty.

Donald Trump has recently expressed intentions to call for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, suggesting that it could serve as a preliminary step towards negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing war. Analysts warn that Trump’s approach may involve pressuring Ukraine into territorial concessions in exchange for peace, which could undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty and lead to further instability in the region

Trump is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on 7 December, coinciding with the Notre-Dame Cathedral’s reopening. Following this meeting, Macron also plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Scholz reaffirmed his stance following a visit to Kyiv, maintaining his position on not providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles. He announced that Germany will deliver its sixth IRIS-T system in December, along with Patriot launch systems and Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

