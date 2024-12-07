Eng
Esp

The Notre Dame Cathedral reopening becomes a stage for international political dialogue between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron.
byMaria Tril
07/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President.gov.ua
Zelenskyy, Trump arrive in Paris for Notre Dame reopening ceremony

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy landed in Paris on 7 December for a series of high-profile diplomatic meetings and to attend the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony.

According to Ukrinform, the visit includes significant diplomatic engagements with French President Emmanuel Macron and potential interactions with newly elected US President Donald Trump.

Trump also arrived in Paris via private plane at the Orly Airport. Trump’s presence is particularly significant, as this represents his first foreign visit since the US elections.

There will be heads of state of about 40 countries.

The day’s diplomatic schedule features carefully orchestrated bilateral meetings. Macron is set to meet with Trump at 5:00 pm Kyiv time, followed by a meeting with Zelenskyy at 6:00 pm.

Sources from the President’s Office suggest potential trilateral discussions between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Macron, with Reuters noting the possibility of a three-way meeting.

This visit marks a notable diplomatic moment, particularly given the recent history between these leaders. Zelenskyy and Trump previously met in September, where the Ukrainian president presented a victory plan.

The centerpiece of the day is the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening ceremony, scheduled for 8:00 pm Kyiv time, which will be attended by both Zelenskyy and Trump.

Read also:

