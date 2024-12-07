Paris talks with Trump, Macron “Good and Productive,” says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his unannounced Paris meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron as “good and productive.”

The high-stakes meeting comes as Reuters reported Trump advisers are floating proposals to end the Ukraine war that would cede significant territory to Russia.

“We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground and a just peace,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Ukrainian President’s spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov confirmed the face-to-face talks lasted 35 minutes, with no other officials present.

“It is a great honor to be here. The world is going a little crazy, and we are going to talk about that,” Trump said upon arriving at the Élysée Palace for his first foreign trip since being elected.

The trilateral discussion marked the leaders’ first meeting since Trump’s election victory. All three will join approximately fifty world leaders at the historic reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, scheduled for 21:00 Paris time. The ceremony celebrates the restoration of the cathedral following the devastating 2019 fire. Macron is expected to meet separately with Zelenskyy afterward.

