Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1017: Trump-Zelenskyy Paris meeting looms as Biden prepares final aid package for Ukraine

Exclusives

Ukraine’s most accomplished mountaineer carries fallen soldier’s dream to the top of Everest. He dreamed of standing on top of the world. Ukraine’s most accomplished mountaineer Antonina Samoilova carried his photo to Mount Everest’s summit.

Military

Fighting intensifies on Vremivka front as Russian forces use tanks and armored vehicles in numerous assaults. The number of Russian assault actions on the Vremivka front increases, while Russian tanks and armored vehicles are deployed, but Ukrainian soldiers remain determined to resist.

Russia blocks traffic on Kerch Bridge amid reports of drone activity. Early morning blasts near Zatoka shipyard in Russian-occupied Kerch prompted the temporary closure of the bridge connecting Russia to occupied Crimea.

Russia occupies four more settlements in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State. The General Staff reports 170 combat encounters, with Russian troops launching 37 attack attempts on the Pokrovsk axis.

Russia launches 53 explosive drones at Ukraine, only three penetrate air defenses. The Russian drone assault injured two of nine civilians hurt in various attacks, while Ukraine downed 32 drones, with most others crashing.

Russian 810th marine brigade from occupied Crimea faces heavy losses in Kursk battles, Russian media Verstka reports. A Russian media investigation uncovered unprecedented losses for the 810th Marine Brigade, with 71 soldiers reported missing in the Kursk Oblast.

ISW: Russia loses 53 troops per km² of captured territory this fall. Russian offensives in November 2024 caused record casualties, with 45,690 losses and a daily average of 1,523 personnel, per UK reports.

As of 6 DEC 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 750610 (+1660)

Tanks: 9514 (+8)

APV: 19518 (+46)

Artillery systems: 21043 (+20)

MLRS: 1253

Anti-aircraft systems: 1020

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 20023 (+46)

Cruise missiles: 2857 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30899 (+56)

Intelligence and Technology

Estonian missiles promise cost-effective protection from Russian drones, says Ukrainian military expert.

Forbes: Military bridging to shape Russia-Ukraine winter combat. Both sides struggle with complex military bridging operations, with rivers acting as both barriers and enablers in the ongoing war.

Ukraine develops own ballistic missile systems, while new rocket complexes are set to join armed forces. Ukraine’s missile programs face difficulties, but the Grom-2, based on the Sapsan, continues to advance despite challenging conditions.

Estonian defense startup to test anti-drone AI-powered missiles in Ukraine in 2025. Frankenburg Technologies will test its anti-air missiles in Ukraine, promising systems that are more affordable and faster to produce.

Ukraine struggles to repair Western equipment damaged on the front lines as spare parts remain in short supply. Western weapons damaged in Ukraine face months-long repair delays as complex logistics and licensing requirements hinder swift action.

Ukrainian forces receive first batch of Ukraine’s newest Peklo drone missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the first batch of domestically produced Peklo drone missiles with a 700 km range.

Ukrainian drone strikes deal first blow to North Korean vehicles supporting Russian army. A Ukrainian drone strike has marked the first confirmed destruction of a North Korean military vehicle supporting Russian forces.

International

Romania’s Constitutional Court annuls first-round presidential results as Russian influence allegations spark outrage. Earlier, the far-right politician who had won the first round of the elections said that if he were to win the presidency, he would stop the export of Ukrainian grain through Romania and suspend aid to Kyiv. – Sweden and Denmark to send 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine as Kyiv expects new offensive on Kherson Oblast. Sweden and Denmark secure a $2.2 billion deal with BAE Systems Hägglunds, jointly financing 40 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine while boosting their own defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy allegedly set for Paris meeting with Trump at Notre Dame ceremony. With global leaders converging in Paris, Zelenskyy’s attendance at the Notre Dame ceremony opens possibilities for meetings with French President Macron and US elect-president Trump.

Senior Biden aide promises massive military aid package to Ukraine before Trump transition. The aid will include artillery, rockets, vehicles, and troops training, coupled with more sanctions on Russia.

Ex-NATO chief warns Trump not to make Ukraine his Afghanistan. Rasmussen warns Trump against making Ukraine a geopolitical loss, urging support for Ukraine’s military efforts, NATO membership, and more defense spending for NATO member states.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

“We got really scared,” Russian attack survivors describe chaos after missile hit Kryvyi Rih, killing two and injuring 19. Local families recount moments of fear as a missile attack claims lives and leaves dozens injured.

Three Ukrainian nuclear plants back online after Russian strikes. The IAEA’s report refers to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine merely as “a conflict” and omits any mention of Russia, despite Russia damaging NPP power substations, knocking them offline, or reducing their electricity output capacity.

Political and Legal Developments

Reuters: Sanctions talks stall as Czech-Slovak oil exemption sparks debate in EU. Two EU states block the latest sanctions, arguing over timelines for companies to exit Russian investments.

Lavrov demands complete NATO withdrawal as condition for peace agreement with Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined Kremlin’s radical peace terms in an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson.

Norway’s wealth fund can sell off its Russian stocks. Norway’s finance ministry granted its $1.8 trillion wealth fund permission to sell Russian stocks if transactions comply with international sanctions.

New Developments

Military resistance of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars claims sabotage on railroad between Moscow and Kursk Oblast. A Ukrainian partisan group claimed responsibility for burning a relay box on a crucial railway line connecting Moscow and Kursk Oblast.

Czechs raise € 8.15 mn for Ukraine military drones. Czech volunteer group raises millions for Ukraine defense, delivering drones and launching new explosives fundraising campaign in December 2024.

UNESCO recognizes Ukrainian kobzar-lirnyk traveling minstrel sage tradition as heritage of humanity. Kobzars, bandurysts, and lirnyks were itinerant Ukrainian bards. The tradition, nearly lost to Soviet persecution, has revived since the USSR’s collapse.

Read our earlier daily review here.