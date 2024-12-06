Eng
Estonian missiles promise cost-effective protection from Russian drones, says Ukrainian military expert

byOlena Mukhina
06/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones
A Ukrainian mobile fire groups intercept Russian drones. Photo: The General Staff
Anti-aircraft missiles planned to be produced in Ukraine by Frankenburg Technologies, the Estonian defense company, will be highly effective against Russian drones due to their small size, says the editor-in-chief of Defense Express, Oleh Katkov, according to Espreso.

On 5 December, Estonian defense company Frankenburg Technologies said will begin testing its AI-powered air defense missiles in Ukraine in 2024. Kusti Salm, the company’s CEO, called the technology “promising.” The development comes as Ukraine continues to face persistent Russian drone and missile attacks. If testing succeeds, the new Estonian missiles could join Ukraine’s wide array of air defenses against Russian aerial threats.

“Regarding the anti-aircraft missiles that the Estonian defense firm plans to manufacture in Ukraine, it will significantly strengthen our air defense forces,” said Katkov.

He revealed that the testing of these missiles is planned for next year, specifically in Ukraine.

“By the third quarter of 2025, the Estonian defense company Frankenburg Technologies plans to achieve production of several hundred anti-aircraft missiles per week,” Katkov explained.

The expert emphasized that the small size of anti-aircraft missiles allows for large-scale production and makes them effective against drones.

In November, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that the first missile samples were set to arrive by the end of 2024. These missiles are primarily designed for countering unmanned aerial vehicles and can engage targets at altitudes up to two kilometers.

“It is truly mass production. The question arises: how can a small Estonian company produce hundreds of anti-aircraft missiles in a single week? The answer is quite simple. The missile isn’t very large. It is actually the most ingenious and pragmatic solution. Why use anti-aircraft missiles designed to destroy aircraft to eliminate drones? It’s simply inefficient,” Katkov added.

The company was established in January 2024 with involvement from key Estonian defense and technology industry figures.

Estonian defense startup to test anti-drone AI-powered missiles in Ukraine in 2025

Bloomberg listed the firm among the “most talked-about startups building weapons in Europe,” noting its focus on producing inexpensive anti-drone missiles using precision targeting software.

Read also: 

