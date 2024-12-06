Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian drone strikes deal first blow to North Korean vehicles supporting Russian army

A Ukrainian drone strike has marked the first confirmed destruction of a North Korean military vehicle supporting Russian forces.
byMaria Tril
06/12/2024
2 minute read
politico new russian church's location near swedish airport raises security concerns ukrainian reconnaissance drone
Ukrainian reconnaissance drone. Photo: Ukrinform
Ukrainian drone strikes deal first blow to North Korean vehicles supporting Russian army

Ukrainian drone operators targeted a North Korean anti-tank missile vehicle for the first time, marking a critical moment in the war’s evolving dynamics, Forbes reported 5 December.

The Vitrolom drone group, part of Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade, tracked and destroyed a Bulsae-4 six-wheeled vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast, with a second drone witnessing the strike that apparently detonated some of the vehicle’s eight anti-tank missiles.

North Korean military equipment has become increasingly crucial to Russia’s war effort. North Korea supplies Russia with artillery rounds, missiles, and thousands of troops to aid Russia in the war against Ukraine. Russia has assembled 50,000 troops in Kursk Oblast, including North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms, for an imminent offensive

The North Koreans have deployed multiple weapon systems to the front lines, including an unspecified number of Bulsae-4 vehicles, dozens of M1989 howitzers, and M1991 rocket launchers, alongside thousands of infantry troops.

The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian forces are experiencing significant casualties, losing between 1,200 and 2,000 troops and up to a hundred vehicles daily. The cumulative losses over 33 months potentially exceed 730,000 killed and wounded personnel and 15,000 pieces of heavy equipment.

“Russian forces will eventually make operationally significant gains if Ukrainian forces do not stop ongoing Russian offensive operations,” the Institute for the Study of War reported, emphasizing that the Russian military cannot sustain current loss rates indefinitely.

The recent Russian offensives in the Donetsk Oblast and the Kursk Oblast salient have resulted in steady but limited territorial gains.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts