Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian intel: Russia used around 60 North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine

North Korea has supplied Russia with millions of artillery shells and around 100 ballistic missiles, far surpassing previous European estimates.
byMaria Tril
02/12/2024
2 minute read
north korea ballistic
Hwasong-14 launch preparation showing detachable platform. July 4, 2017. Photo: KCNA
Ukrainian intel: Russia used around 60 North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine

Russian forces have deployed approximately 60 North Korean ballistic missiles during the full-scale invasion, with low accuracy but significant potential for damage, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

North Korea and Russia have intensified cooperation following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, signing an agreement that obligates each party to provide immediate military assistance to the other in case of armed aggression. The United States intelligence indicated that North Korea is preparing additional weapons shipments to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.

Andrii Cherniak from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told Radio Liberty that these missiles, while technologically outdated, still pose a serious threat to Ukraine.

“Their accuracy is, in principle, not very high. We understand that the technologies used in their production are obsolete,” Cherniak said. Despite their technological limitations, he emphasized the missiles remain a substantial danger.

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov said in March that Russia had launched around 50 North Korean missiles against Ukraine. One officially confirmed case involved a Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) missile strike in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Bloomberg, citing South Korean intelligence data, reported in October that since August 2023, North Korea has supplied Russia with significant military resources: approximately eight million 122mm and 152mm artillery shells, around 100 Hwasong-11 missiles, and Bulsae-4 anti-tank weapons. The publication said that this volume substantially exceeds previous European intelligence estimates.

The KN-23 – western intelligence’s designation for this tactical ballistic missile – is officially known as Hwasong-11Ga. It is a North Korean replica of the Russian Iskander missile system.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts