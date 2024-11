Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1008: North Korea’s military aid to Russia grows

Exclusives

Inside Ukraine’s kitchen drone labs halting Russia’s war advance. Equipped with just free online training, Ukrainian civilians are joining a nationwide effort to produce one million drones, reshaping modern warfare from their living rooms.

Military

Endless “meat waves”: official on what’s happening in Toretsk. Russian forces continue to launch human wave attacks against Ukrainian positions in Toretsk, with officials reporting a constant stream of assaults regardless of casualties.

Russian forces use Bakhmut mines as staging ground for further military operations, says Ukrainian military. Russia uses the city’s mines as shelters for ammunition and supplies while converting them into field hospitals, reports Ukraine’s “Khortytsia” military grouping spokesperson.

Russian Forces capture Novoselydivka and Petrivka in Donetsk Oblast, advance in Kharkiv – Deep State. The Russian military has intensified its offensive near ten settlements in Donetsk Oblast while capturing two strategic locations in the oblast.

Frontline report: Russian tactics fail as wave attacks lose strategic momentum. Two key roads near Velyka Novosilka become focal points of a tactical chess match, with Russian forces seeking fire control amid strategic Ukrainian repositioning.

Russian troops make rapid gains in Ukraine, capturing largest territory since 2022 – Reuters. Russian forces have captured almost 235 square kilometers in a single week, marking their fastest territorial expansion since the 2022 invasion.

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian defense forces allegedly launched a complex strike against Russian military installations in Crimea, targeting the Belbek airfield.

As of 27 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 735410 (+1580)

Tanks: 9449 (+14)

APV: 19304 (+48)

Artillery systems: 20830 (+24)

MLRS: 1255 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1005

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 19616 (+64)

Cruise missiles: 2765

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 30126 (+84)

Intelligence and Technology

Defense ministry withdraws 100,000 defective mortar rounds from front. A major quality control crisis has emerged in Ukraine’s domestic ammunition production program as military units report only one in 17 mortar shells functioning properly in some cases.

US: North Korea to transfer new batches of ballistic missiles and heavy equipment to Russia. Russia has received over 18,000 containers of ammunition and more than 100 ballistic missiles from North Korea, with more shipments in preparation, according to US intelligence shared at the UN Security Council.

International

Ukraine supports exhumations for Volyn tragedy victims, says Polish foreign minister. Ukraine and Poland agree to practical mechanisms for exhumation efforts, marking progress in addressing sensitive historical issues.

Trump taps pro-Ukraine retired general as special peace envoy.

Baltic, Nordic countries and Poland to step up support to Ukraine ‘in coming months’. Seven European nations committed to increasing Ukraine’s military capabilities in response to ongoing Russian aggression.

Slovak PM accepts Putin’s invitation to Moscow Victory Day celebrations in 2025. Slovak leader confirms participation in annual Russian World War II victory commemoration.

Biden pushes Congress for last-minute $ 24 billion Ukraine support package – Politico. The White House’s final Ukraine aid package seeks to replenish US weapons stocks and support Kyiv’s military efforts.

Tesla owner Musk criticizes Biden’s initiative for additional $ 24 billion for Ukraine. About with $200 million invested in Trump’s campaign, Elon Musk said “this is not normal” on the Biden administration’s latest funding request for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

US sends emergency aid to Ternopil after Russian attack on infrastructure. The United States dispatched 400 tons of salt and critical repair equipment to Ternopil following a devastating Russian drone attack.

The Economist estimates 60,000 to 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since 2022. More than 0.5% of Ukraine’s fighting-age male population has been killed since the Russian invasion began in 2022.

Russian drone attack injures two in Kyiv. Russian forces launched 89 attack drones at Ukraine, with air defenses shooting down over 40% of the assault.

Political and Legal Developments

Reuters: Gazprom does not plan gas transit through Ukraine in 2025. Earlier, Kyiv declared it will not negotiate a renewal or a new deal, as the 2019 Naftogaz-Gazprom gas transit agreement nears its end.

Biden administration pushes Ukraine to mobilize young men from 18. White House indicates Ukraine’s “pure mathematics” of war requires a broader approach to military recruitment.

