Endless “meat waves”: official on what’s happening in Toretsk

byLesia Dubenko
27/11/2024
1 minute read
Russian cannon fodder in Toretsk
The city of Toretsk: Patrol Police of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS
Russia continues to advance in Donetsk Oblast, trying to occupy the strategically important city of Toretsk.

Commenting on the situation, spokesperson for the Operational and Tactical Group (OTG) Luhansk Anastasia Bobovnikova pointed out that Russia resorts to endless shelling and “meat waves”, i.e. cannon fodder attacks, to attain its goal.

“The situation in Toretsk remains difficult, with urban battles ongoing. The occupiers are overwhelming our servicemen with sheer numbers, what can only be described as ‘meat waves.’ These are ‘meat assaults,'” Bobovnikova said.

She noted that Russians frequently use artillery, shelling the city 1,500 times a day. Due to bad weather, the number of airstrikes has slightly decreased, however, Russians continue to use FPV drones.

“They are indifferent to their personnel losses. Their main tactic is to overwhelm us with small infantry groups. They also persist in deploying FPV drones regardless of the weather,” Bobovnikova added.

The city of Toretsk bears strategic importance. If Russia occupies it, it’ll disrupt the logistical routes that connect the Ukrainian forces in the East.

Currently, the Russians control around 50% of the city.

