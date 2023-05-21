Ukraine will not use F-16s to strike Russian territory, Biden says

A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assured Joe Biden Ukraine would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to strike the territory of Russia, US President told journalists in Hiroshima, Japan.

At the end of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Joe Biden said that F-16s would operate “wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine.”

“I have a flat assurance from Zelenskyy that they will not use it to go on and move into Russian geographic territory, but wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine in the area, they will be able to do that,” Joe Biden said.

It is unlikely that Ukraine will be able to use Western fighter jets during its upcoming counteroffensive, Joe Biden noted.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that the United States and its allies will discuss when and how many Western fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine to boost its defensive capabilities in the coming months.

