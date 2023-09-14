Russo-Ukrainian war, day 567: Ukraine damages Russian ships in audacious missile strike

Exclusive

How Ukraine’s scrappy marine drones are revolutionizing naval warfare. Costing a fraction of a battleship, Ukraine’s drones have delivered a heavy blow to Russia’s navy. Russia’s $30 billion fleet now sits idle in port, evading Ukraine’s cheap but potent unmanned naval siege.

Military

Explosions in occupied Crimea’s Yevpatoria: Russians claim air and sea drone attacks. In the early hours of 14 September, locals reported powerful explosions heard in the occupied Yevpatoria on the western coast of Russian-occupied Crimea. Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims it has neutralized attacking Ukrainian aerial drones. Additionally, Moscow says that underwater drones attacked the Russian patrol ship “Sergey Kotov” in the Black Sea but were also destroyed.

Ukrainian attack on Crimea leaves Russian warship and submarine in ruins, satellite image confirms. Two Russian naval vessels will not able to support the invasion of Ukraine following the Ukrainian attack on the Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea.

Oryx: Russian warship Minsk destroyed, not merely damaged. Visual confirmation indicates that the Ukrainian missile attack has destroyed the Russian landing ship Minsk.

Ukrainian intel confirms damage to two Russian ships hit in occupied Sevastopol’s shipyard. Ukraine damaged Russian navy ships – a large landing craft and a submarine – and port infrastructure, in a missile attack on the Russia-occupied Crimean city of Sevastopol, Ukrainian officials said on 13 September.

Ukraine’s Naval Forces destroy Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea. Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed another Russian KS-701 Tunets (Tuna) patrol boat in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

General Staff: Russia tries to regain lost ground on eastern front. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian counterattacks in the Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 13 September 2023.

Frontline report: Burning fields make mines visible, aiding Ukrainians to advance in Zaporizhzhia’s Tokmak direction. Burned fields are helping Ukrainians spot scattered mines more easily while gaining ground in a counteroffensive towards Novoprokopivka in the Tokmak direction, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

British intel: Russia rushes new strategic reserve army into action months ahead of initial schedule. Ahead of their promised December deployment, elements of Russia’s newly-created strategic reserve 25 Combined Arms Army are now believed to be in Ukraine, according to British intelligence

As of 14 Sep 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 270970 (+620) Tanks: 4599 (+15) APV: 8810 (+18) Artillery systems: 5944 (+42) MLRS: 769 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 517 Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 (+1) UAV: 4697 (+47) Cruise missiles: 1455 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8458 (+14) Special equipment: 889 (+5)



Intelligence and Technology

British intel: Energoatom shifts to Western nuclear fuel, moving away from Russian dependence. Energoatom refuels the Rivne NPP reactor with Western-produced fuel. The decision showcases Ukraine’s continued movement away from Russian energy sources.

Ukraine’s intel chief: N Korea already supplying munitions to Russia. Pyongyang has been providing military assistance to Moscow, albeit discreetly, said Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, the NV reports. On 13 September, the leader of North Korea visited Russia’s Far East and met with Putin. Following the talks, Kim Jong Un expressed support for Russia but did not mention military aid.

NYT: Russia overcomes sanctions and produces even more missiles than before 2022. In 2022, due to Western sanctions, Russia significantly reduced the production of missiles and other weapons. However, by the end of 2022, Moscow’s military-industrial manufacturing has practically recovered and has even exceeded its pre-war levels, according to the NYT. It means Moscow has found a way to evade sanctions and export controls.

International

Sky News: Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian warships. On 13 September, Ukraine used British long-range Storm Shadow missiles to target the occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Sky News reports. Two Russian military vessels, a submarine, and a large landing ship were damaged in the attack.

Germany supplies Ukraine with more Marder fighting vehicles. Germany has handed Ukraine a new batch of military aid, including two Wisent 1 demining tanks and 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles, the government of Germany announced.

EU renews sanctions on nearly 1,800 Russians, excluding four people. The European Council extended existing sanctions on Russians for the next 6 months for threatening Ukraine’s sovereignty, remaining nearly 1 800 Russians under travel bans and asset freezes until March 2024.

AFP: Ukraine has been exporting grain through a Croatian port for over a year. Ukraine’s grain exports, albeit a small portion, find a route through Croatia’s Rijeka port, easing pressure on its struggling agriculture sector amidst the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

Romania finds possible drone fragments, condemns Russia attacks on Ukraine Danube ports. Romania condemned the Russian attacks against Ukrainian Danube ports, after it reported a discovery of fragments believed to be from a drone in Tulcea County near Ukraine, coinciding with a Russian drone attack on Ukraine in the area.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian air strike injures woman, 81, and man, 74, in Kherson Oblast’s frontline village. This morning, Russian aircraft attacked Odarokamianka village in Kherson Oblast, injuring two elderly people, according to local authorities.

Russian air attack damages Danube River port infrastructure injuring seven as Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones. Russia once again attacked Odesa Oblast’s Izmail district targeting Danube River port infrastructure and other civilian facilities, injuring seven civilians. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed most of the Russian-launched Shahed one-way attack drones, according to official reports.

Ukraine’s economy suffers as Russia destroys 280,000 tons of Ukrainian grain. Russia has destroyed 280,000 tons of Ukrainian grain within just two months.

Minister: Russia damaged 105 Ukrainian port facilities since July 18. Russian attacks since 18 July have compromised 105 Ukrainian port facilities, affecting global food security, according to Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry.

Political Developments

President of European Commission calls for EU enlargement. In her annual State of the Union address, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposed allocating 50 billion euros to Ukraine over the next four years, and called for EU enlargement.

Bulgaria backs down on Ukrainian grain ban. Bulgaria, which previously supported the EU’s Ukrainian grain embargo, is going to resume imports as its parliament is set to vote for ceasing the country’s participation in the trade blockade.

New Developments

Romania summons Russian diplomat after another drone wreckage on its territory. Romania has summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission to its Foreign Ministry again after another wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone was found on its territory, 14 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Digi24 reported, referring to a statement from the Romanian Foreign Ministry.

Read our earlier daily review here