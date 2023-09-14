Explosions in occupied Crimea’s Yevpatoria: Russians claim air and sea drone attacks (Updated)

At least four strong explosions were reported in the area near the village of Uyutne near occupied Yevpatoria, as per Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne. Ambulances and rescuers were spotted on the streets. A Russian military unit is located in the area, and it is likely that a radar regiment is based there, according to the BBC. Additionally, locals believe that a drone may have hit an air defense system, as reported by Ukrinform.

Yevpatoria is home to several military units of the Russian Army, and the nearby town of Saki has a military airfield.

“The concentration of military facilities, the presence of an airfield nearby suggest that the work is being carried out entirely as planned. The military goals are legitimate,” said Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces, on Ukrainian TV.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that Russian air defense has repelled the allegedly Ukrainian attack and destroyed 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies of occupied Crimea. Official Moscow also reported that five Ukrainian underwater drones attacked the Russian patrol ship “Sergey Kotov” in the Black Sea but were also destroyed.

Also, Russia-installed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian peninsula said the Crimean bridge had been closed to traffic.

On September 13th, explosions were heard in the occupied Sevastopol in Crimea. Ukrainian intelligence confirmed that two Russian military vessels, a submarine, and a large landing ship were badly damaged in the attack.

Using a combination of aerial drones and Neptune domestic missiles, Ukraine destroyed Russia’s most advanced S-400 anti-air missile system in occupied Crimea, according to Suspilne security sources. S-400 missile system cost is up to $1.2 billion.

Suspilne says the operation was conducted by the SBU’s counterintelligence department and the Ukrainian Navy and involved aerial attack drones and the Neptune domestically produced cruise missiles.

