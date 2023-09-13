General Staff: Russia tries to regain lost ground on eastern front

Ukrainian forces repelled Russian counterattacks in the Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its daily frontline update on 13 September 2023.

On 13 September, Russia conducted another massive air strike with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones in the Odesa and Sumy oblasts. The main target of the Russian attack was the port infrastructure in the cities of Izmail and Reni in the Odesa Oblast. Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 34 out of 45 Russian kamikaze drones.

Within 24 hours, the Russian army launched one missile strike and 80 air strikes. Apart from air strikes, Russian troops shelled positions of Ukrainian forces and residential areas of Ukrainian towns 32 times, using multiple rocket launchers and other artillery systems, the General Staff reported. Russian attacks resulted in civilian casualties, injuries, and damage to residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure.

Over the last day, there were around 24 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and invading Russian troops, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

In the Bakhmut sector (Donetsk Oblast), Russian forces tried to regain lost ground near Bohdanivka in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported. Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Kurdiumivka and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast. More than 20 settlements suffered from Russian artillery shelling, including Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, and Klishchiyivka.

In the Mariyinka sector (Donetsk Oblast), Ukrainian troops successfully repelled over ten Russian attacks in the vicinity of Mariyinka. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Krasnohorivka. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than 20 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, and Yelizavetivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, which covers Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near Berestove in the Kharkiv Oblast. The Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Petropavlivka and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast. The Russian army used artillery to shell the Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Avdiyivka sector (Donetsk Oblast), the Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell Keramik, Ocheretyne, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Lastochkine, and Pervomaiske.

In the Lyman sector (Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts), the Russian army did not conduct any offensive operations, continuing to regroup troops. Russia’s Air Force carried out air strikes near Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Spirne and Siversk in the Donetsk Oblast. The Russian artillery and mortars shelled more than 20 settlements, including Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Oblast and Vesele, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Zarichne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which covers parts of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Prechystivka, Novomaiorske, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast. Russian artillery shelled over 15 towns, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Novoukrainka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks near recently liberated Robotyne. The Russian army launched air strikes near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over ten settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Robotyne, Stepove, Pyatikhatky in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors (northeastern and eastern parts of the country), Russia maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of Russia, and tries to carry out armed provocations in violation of the state border of Ukraine, the General Staff reported. Russia’s Air Force launched air strikes near Morokhovets, Pletenivka in the Kharkiv Oblast, and Stepko in the Sumy Oblast. The Russian army used artillery and mortars to shell more than 30 settlements, including Karpovychi, Hremiyachka, Osove in the Chernihiv Oblast; Yastrubyne, Sadky, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy Oblast; and Ohirtseve, Zybyno in the Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kherson sector (southern Ukraine), the Russian Air Force launched air strikes near Odradokamyanka and Prydniprovske. Zmiyivka, Odradokamyanka, Antonivka, Kherson, and Tomyna Balka suffered from the Russian artillery and mortar fire.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, the situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors in northern Ukraine remained unchanged. Designated units of the armed forces of Belarus are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. There are no signs of offensive groups being formed, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to conduct counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, “destroying the enemy and liberating the occupied territories step by step,” the General Staff reported. As a result of the assault operations, the Ukrainian Army achieved “partial success” in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, and Kurdiumivka in the Donetsk Oblast, pushing the Russian forces out of their positions and consolidating the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the General Staff.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment and two strikes on Russian air defense systems, the General Staff reported.

Within the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s rocket forces and artillery units hit one Russian command post, one anti-aircraft missile system, ten Russian artillery systems, one electronic warfare system, and two ammunition dumps, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

