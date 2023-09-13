Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Minister: Russia damaged 105 Ukrainian port facilities since July 18

Russian attacks since 18 July have compromised 105 Ukrainian port facilities, affecting global food security, according to Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry.
byYuri Zoria
13/09/2023
1 minute read
A building destroyed by a Russian attack on Danube river ports and other civilian infrastructure in southern Odesa Oblast on 13 September 2023. Photo via Facebook/Alexander Kubrakov
Commenting on the Russian September 13 nighttime drone attack on Ukrainian Danube River ports, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that since 18 July, Russian air attacks have damaged or destroyed a total of 105 Ukrainian port facilities.

Russian air attack damages Danube River port infrastructure injuring seven as Ukraine downs 32 of 44 drones

Giving an update on the 13 September attack on Izmail and Reni ports in southern Odesa Oblast, Kubrakov noted:

“As a result, administrative buildings, warehouses for grain cargo, oil storage tanks, and motor vehicles were damaged. Seven drivers were taken to the hospital in serious condition,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that despite Russia’s efforts to reduce their export potential, Izmail and Reni ports continue to operate.

“At the same time, every attack on the port infrastructure of Ukraine is an attack on the food security of the whole world,” Kubrakov noted.

Regarding the overall damage to Ukrainian ports, the minister said:

“Since July 18, due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports, 105 port infrastructure facilities have been damaged and partially destroyed. As a result of strikes on the ports of the Danube cluster and the blocking of seaports, grain exports to Asia, Africa and Europe were reduced by almost 3 million tons per month.”

Kubrakov also urged Ukraine’s allies to help protect the Ukrainian Danube ports with “powerful air defense systems” since those currently remain the only waterway for Ukrainian agricultural exports.

Read also:

 

