EU renews sanctions on nearly 1,800 Russians, excluding four people

On September 13, the European Council prolonged sanctions targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine for another six months, according to the European Council’s statement.

According to the EU release, the existing restrictive measures provide for travel restrictions for natural persons, the freezing of assets, and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to the listed individuals and entities until March 15, 2024.

“Sanctions will continue to apply to almost 1 800 individuals and entities altogether, many of which are targeted in response to Russia’s ongoing unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine,” said the statement.

The Council decided not to renew sanctions against four individuals whose names were not mentioned in the release.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the European Union would not extend sanctions against three individuals, including businessman Grigoriy Beryozkin, who is close to Putin, billionaire Farhad Akhmedov, and former head of Ozon, a Russian e-commerce company, Alexander Shulgin.

After February 24 2022, in response to Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, the European Union expanded sanctions against Russia intending to “significantly curtail its ability to wage war, depriving it of critical technologies and markets and weakening Russia’s economic base.”

As per The New York Times, Russia overcomes sanctions and produces more missiles than before 2022.

“Russia has managed to overcome sanctions and export controls imposed by the West to expand its missile production beyond prewar levels, according to US, European and Ukrainian officials, leaving Ukraine especially vulnerable to intensified attacks in the coming months,” The New York Times reported.

