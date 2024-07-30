Ukraine launches first Olympic hospitality house in Paris

Ukraine established its first-ever hospitality house at the 2024 Paris Olympics, aiming to showcase the country’s culture and raise awareness about its ongoing war with Russia. Named “Volia Space,” a word signifying both will and freedom, it reflects and reminds of Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia.

The official opening attracted approximately 100 attendees, who voiced support with chants of “Viva la France” and “Glory to Ukraine.” Matvii Bidnyi, Temporary Acting Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, described the venue as “the headquarters of Ukraine in Paris during the Olympic Games,” anticipating participation from numerous Ukrainian and foreign officials in public discussions.

Visitors to “Volia Space” can experience traditional Ukrainian cuisine, including borshch, a soup recognized by UNESCO as an “intangible cultural heritage.” The Ukraine House is one of 15 national team facilities located in Parc de la Villette on the outskirts of Paris

The opening ceremony began with Ukraine’s national anthem, and a minute of silence was observed for fallen soldiers and athletes. Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to the French government for their support.

France’s Sports Minister, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, pledged support for Ukraine and its athletes, stating, “We are going to celebrate your culture that someone is trying to destroy. Here you will be safe, you will be happy and celebrated.”

Sports Minister Bidnyi urged the international community not to forget Ukraine, emphasizing, “This unprovoked war brings losses and death every day.”

The house will host concerts featuring prominent Ukrainian artists and screen documentaries to help global audiences understand the ongoing war. Featured films include the Oscar-winning 20 Days in Mariupol, along with Soldiers of Song, Jamala: Songs of Freedom, La Flamme Ukrainienne, Kids of Bomb Shelters, and The Long Day. The audience will have opportunities to engage with filmmakers and actors.

Vadym Huttsait, head of Ukraine’s Olympic committee, described the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine’s Olympic participation in the early days of the full-scale war that began in February 2022. Reflecting on the opening ceremony, he noted, “The whole world saw the Ukrainian flag, the Ukrainian team, our athletes. We reminded the world once again that we have survived.”

Related: