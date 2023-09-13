Germany supplies Ukraine with more Marder fighting vehicles

Germany has handed Ukraine a new batch of military aid, including two Wisent 1 demining tanks and 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles, the government of Germany announced.

The new aid package includes:

20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition

3,000 rounds of 155-mm caliber ammunition

two Wisent 1 demining tanks

materials for the disposal of explosive ordnance

one satellite communications surveillance system

two mobile antenna-mast systems

ten drone detection systems

8×8 HX81 truck tractor and four semi-trailers

five 8×8 lifting trucks

nine units of automotive equipment;

three ambulances

1.5 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

Germany’s Rheinmetall arms group announced the intention to deliver 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine by the end of 2023, according to an order placed by the German government in August 2023.

The initial shipment of 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany to Ukraine took place in March 2023, and an additional 20 were ordered in June, currently undergoing refurbishment and subsequent delivery.

