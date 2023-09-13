Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Germany supplies Ukraine with more Marder fighting vehicles

bySerge Havrylets
13/09/2023
1 minute read
Marder IFV. Credit: Freepik
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Germany has handed Ukraine a new batch of military aid, including two Wisent 1 demining tanks and 20 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles, the government of Germany announced.

The new aid package includes:

  • 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles with ammunition
  • 3,000 rounds of 155-mm caliber ammunition
  • two Wisent 1 demining tanks
  • materials for the disposal of explosive ordnance
  • one satellite communications surveillance system
  • two mobile antenna-mast systems
  • ten drone detection systems
  • 8×8 HX81 truck tractor and four semi-trailers
  • five 8×8 lifting trucks
  • nine units of automotive equipment;
  • three ambulances
  • 1.5 million rounds of ammunition for firearms.

Germany’s Rheinmetall arms group announced the intention to deliver 40 more Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine by the end of 2023, according to an order placed by the German government in August 2023.

The initial shipment of 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Germany to Ukraine took place in March 2023, and an additional 20 were ordered in June, currently undergoing refurbishment and subsequent delivery.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts