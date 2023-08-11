Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Media: Germany may start Taurus missile supply to Ukraine after disabling Russian territory targeting

The German government is in talks with the Taurus missile manufacturer regarding altering the missile software before its potential supply to Ukraine, according to media reports.
byYuri Zoria
11/08/2023
A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile at the ILA air show near Berlin in 2004. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
On 11 August, Tagesschau reported that the German government had “apparently given up its refusal to deliver Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine” with a prerequisite for that being the restrictions to the targeting software of the missile to disable attacks on Russia.

Later that same day, a German government spokeswoman said there was no status to report on the Taurus supplies. Previously Germany denied such supplies despite repeated Ukrainian requests to deliver these cruise missiles to counter Russian aggression.

According to Spiegel information, however, talks are underway between the German government and the Taurus manufacturer. The report states that the country’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius asked the company to integrate a limitation for target programming into the cruise missiles as Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he wants to use technical modifications to rule out the possibility of Ukraine using the long-range weapons systems to carry out attacks on Russian territory.

Spiegel says the chancellor does not want to approve the Taurus delivery until he is convinced of the technical modification.

Meanwhile, defense politician Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann from the ruling coalition has spoken out against limiting the range of Taurus cruise missiles as a condition for their delivery.

