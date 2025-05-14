Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1175: Putin dodges Istanbul peace talks

Exclusives

ISW: Russia tries to hide weaknesses behind Victory Day parade. Putin is portrayed as a victorious wartime commander while the Kremlin hides Russia’s failures, mass casualties, and international isolation.

Military

Putin sends FSB’s Presidential Regiment troops to Donetsk Oblast as Russian losses mount. The Russian elite soldiers have been sent to Chasiv Yar for the first time.

Both Russians and Ukrainians gain ground near Toretsk; Russians advance near Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka. ISW and DeepState data show contested advances by both sides around Donetsk’s Toretsk, and Russian gains in two more sectors in the region.

Frontline report: Russia gassed three Ukrainian commandos to take them alive — drones ruined everything. Russians used chemicals to drag away Ukrainian soldiers, but drones turned the hunters into targets.

Ukraine downs every Shahed drone in unusually low-volume Russian attack. Explosive Russian drones were harmless, but other Russian attacks in five oblasts caused at least ten civilian injuries and two deaths.

As of 13 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 968130 (+1070)

Tanks: 10802 (+2)

APV: 22487 (+14)

Artillery systems: 27780 (+62)

MLRS: 1381

Anti-aircraft systems: 1162

Aircraft: 372

Helicopters: 335

UAV: 35778 (+100)

Cruise missiles : 3197

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 48256 (+138)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian SOF destroy Russian Buk SAM and Uragan MLRS in coordinated strike. They used loitering munitions and coordinated a GMLRS strike to destroy a Russian Buk-M3 and a rare Uragan-1 MLRS variant after spotting them together.

Ukraine takes old Soviet missile—then hits Russian bomber 308 km away. Old arsenal, new tricks

UK’s FrankenSAM made from retired RAF fighter tech reborn as Ukraine’s Russian drone killer. The Raven, a British-made system combining Supacat trucks and ASRAAM missiles, is now active in Ukraine.

Russia is quietly rearming the Arctic, ex-NATO chief warns. Climate change isn’t just melting ice caps—it’s opening new territory for Putin’s ambitions as Russia reopens Soviet-era bases across the Arctic.

Ukraine launches automated biological material storage system for military. Ukraine has begun automating the storage of military personnel’s biological samples to help identify missing or deceased soldiers.

International

Trump obeys Putin all the time, says top Swedish economist. As Zelenskyy waits in Turkiye for peace talks that Putin seems determined to avoid, Swedish economist Anders Åslund offers a simple explanation: the Russian ruler prefers negotiating with people he can manipulate.

Three Ukraine documentaries featured at 78th Cannes Film Festival opening. The Cannes Film Festival launched its 78th edition with documentaries about Ukraine, including one featuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as “an actor who became commander-in-chief.”

Zelenskyy hopes to attend first Mass of new Pope. Ukraine’s leader hopes to use Pope Leo’s installation ceremony as a diplomatic opportunity, following his successful meeting with President Trump during Pope Francis’s funeral.

US warns Russia: Ceasefire or face sanctions on central bank, oil export fleet. Western powers eye tough economic penalties for Moscow.

Kellogg says Poland could join “deterrence force” in Ukraine west of Dnipro. British, French, German and potentially Polish forces could be stationed west of the Dnipro River as part of a settlement to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, Trump envoy Keith Kellogg said on Fox News.

After condemning Russian aggression, Pope Leo XIV may make Ukraine one of his first foreign visits. Earlier, Leo XIV said the world was experiencing a “third world war in pieces” and that he carried “the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people” in his heart.

Police arrest 21-year-old man for targeting Ukraine’s ally Starmer in series of London arson attacks. The arrest follows three separate fire incidents targeting properties connected to Starmer, who has positioned the UK as a key member of the “coalition of the willing” supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

FT: Trump’s Ukraine minerals deal expected to yield no output before 2035. Kyiv ratified Trump’s mining accord, but analysts warn it’ll take a decade before any returns due to major logistical obstacles.

Politico: Trump’s USAID freeze disrupted HIV services in Ukraine, triggering treatment gaps. Medication for HIV patients in Ukraine may run out by November, as US policy shifts disrupt treatment, testing, and prevention nationwide.

Political and Legal Developments

Putin’s refusal to attend Turkiye talks to prove Russia never wanted peace, says Zelenskyy. Ukraine has orchestrated a diplomatic checkmate—if Putin fails to appear in Turkiye on 15 May, Western allies are ready to unleash unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

Kremlin: Putin to announce who will go to Ukraine peace talks when he deems it necessary. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he’s ready to meet Vladimir Putin in Istanbul on 15 May to negotiate a ceasefire. But the Kremlin has yet to confirm the participation of any Russian delegate — dragging its feet while Russian forces continue shelling Ukraine.

ISW: Russian officials lay groundwork for Putin to chicken out of Istanbul talks he himself demanded. Kremlin officials have remained silent, while lower-ranking figures dismiss the proposed meeting. Putin initially proposed renewed Istanbul talks on 11 May.

Zelenskyy demands Putin attend Istanbul talks, Trump considers joining the summit. The Kremlin withholds a decision on Putin’s trip to Istanbul. Zelenskyy rules out indirect talks. The EU prepares sanctions over ceasefire refusal.

Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara, ready to fly to Putin in Istanbul. Zelenskyy announced that he would meet Turkish President Erdogan in Ankara, but is willing to change location to Istanbul to facilitate talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If world fails to stop Putin, Ukrainian journalists and activists risk ending up in Russia’s Gulags. It is not just propaganda — it is an existential threat to Ukraine’s democratic voices.

