Russo-Ukrainian War. Day 517: Ukraine conducts a drone strike on Moscow

Ukraine conducts a drone strike near the Russian Ministry of Defense building in Moscow. Romania condemns Russia’s attack on the port of Reni near the border. Thirty ships stop in Danube after Russia hits Ukrainian river ports.

Daily overview — Summary report, July 25

Day 517 of the russian full-scale military aggression against Ukraine has begun.

The russian federation continues to kill civilians in Ukraine, ignoring the laws and customs of war, using terror tactics. Last night, the russian federation launched yet another air strike on Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed combat UAVs. Information on the aftermath is being updated.

During the day of July 24, the enemy launched 1x missile and 72x air strikes, more than 50x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the attacks killed and wounded civilians, including children; destroyed or damaged port infrastructure and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine, residential buildings.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high.

During the day of July 24, there were more than 35x combat engagements.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Hur’yiv Kozachok and Pishchane (Kharkiv oblast). The adversary fired mortars and artillery at more than 30x settlements, including the areas northeast of Leonivka (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bilopillya, east of Uhroidy, southeast of Popivka (Sumy oblast), Strilecha, Ohirtseve, Bochkove, Nesterne, and Budarky (Kharkiv oblast).

Kup’yans’k axis: air strikes were reported near Terny, Vil’shana and Kyslivka. Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kup’yans’k, Odradne, Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast) were shelled with artillery and mortars.

Lyman axis: the adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Lyman, Yampol, Sivers’k, Spirne, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). The settlements of Nevs’ke, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Tors’ke, Verkhn’okam’yans’ke, Spirne, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled adversary attacks in the areas northwest of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, south of Ivanivske, and west of Klishchiivka. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Dyliivka and Predtechyne (Donetsk oblast). More than 10x settlements, including Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Pivnichne, and New York (Donetsk oblast), suffered from enemy artillery shelling.

Avdiivka axis: under heavy fire from enemy aircraft and artillery, the Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled russian troops’ attacks in the vicinity of Pervomais’ke. The adversary launched air strikes near Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Nevel’s’ke. At the same time, the invaders fired artillery at more than 10x settlements, including Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Vodyane, Pervomais’ke, and Karlivka (Donetsk oblast).

Mar’inka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the russian offensive in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, and Mar’inka. The adversary shelled more than 10x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka, Pobjeda, Heorhiivka, and Maksymil’yanivka (Donetsk oblast).

Shakhtars’ke axis: the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Rivnopil’ (Donetsk oblast). The occupant forces shelled more than 10x settlements, including Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Blahodatne (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary focuses its main efforts on preventing further advance of Ukrainian troops. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, and Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The occupant forces fired artillery at more than 35x settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Stepove, Lobkove, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Burhunka, L’vove, Tyahynka, Mykil’s’ke, Dniprovs’ke, Stanislav (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct the offensive operation on Melitopol’ and Berdyans’k axes, consolidating their positions.

During the day of July 24, Ukrainian Air Force launched 1x air strike on a command post, 8x air strikes on the concentrations of troops and 6x air strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the adversary. During the day of July 24, the Ukrainian defenders intercepted 3x Shahed-136 combat UAVs of the adversary.

During the day of July 24, the Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 4x command posts, 3x air defense assets, 9x artillery systems at their firing positions, and 4x electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Drones attack Moscow damaging buildings near the Russian Ministry of Defense. On the morning of 24 July 2023, several drones attacked Moscow, Russian telegram channels and state-controlled media confirmed. According to visually confirmed consequences, one of the drones fell in front of the headquarters of the GRU cyber intelligence. Also, the fragments of the drone were found on Komsomolskyi Prospekt, in the vicinity of the Russian Military University and several buildings of the Ministry of Defense. Another drone hit the high-rise business center on Likhachova Street. There were no casualties.

Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot in northern Crimea, Russians start evacuation. Ukraine conducted a drone strike on northern Crimea, hitting an ammunition depot on 24 July. As a consequence of the strike, huge explosions started in the area, according to videos from locals. Russian occupation authorities announced the evacuation of civilians in the area within 5 kilometers. Sergey Aksionov, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Crimea, confirmed that an ammunition depot was hit in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea. He also claims that eleven drones were shot down over Crimea or suppressed by electronic warfare, but three more reached the target.

Ukraine will provide the US a report on the use of cluster munitions — Defense Minister. Ukraine will share with the US a report on the use of cluster munitions, Ukraine’s Defense Minister said in an interview on CNN. A report will be shared with the Pentagon in the coming days, Reznikv added. “We’ll report about the consequences of this using [cluster munitions] so I think that next week I would have first report and I will share with my partners in Pentagon these reports. I hope that they will be more efficient than normal ammunition,” Reznikov said.

Humanitarian

Japan, Ukraine studios design surgical center for Ukraine’s war-wounded. Japanese studio Shigeru Ban Architects and Ukraine’s AMBK studio have collaborated to design an expansion for Ukraine’s largest hospital, situated in Lviv, to treat people wounded in war. The purpose of this project is to increase the hospital’s capacity and address the urgent need for additional space due to the ongoing war in the country. The new surgical center was announced by the Lviv mayor at the Lviv Urban Forum in late June. Construction of this six-storey building, set to be made from cross-laminated timber (CLT), is scheduled to commence early next year.

Environmental

30 ships stop in Danube after Russia hits Ukrainian river ports. Almost 30 ships dropped anchor near Ukraine’s Izmail port terminal after Russia destroyed grain warehouses on the Danube River in today’s morning strike, Reuters reported, referring to its data. Ukrainian Danube ports were becoming increasingly important as an alternative route for food exports amid the Russian blockade of the main Odesa and Mykolayiv ports. During the war, the share of Danube ports in Ukrainian food exports tremendously increased from 1-2% to almost 20%.

Support

Spain sent to Ukraine four additional Leopard tanks, bringing the total to ten, armored vehicles and more. The other aid sent in this aid package by Spain included ten M-113 armored vehicles, a field hospital, ten navy tracks, and more. The other four Leopard 2A4 tanks committed by the Spanish Government have already left Santander port for Poland, the Spanish Ministry of Defense informed. On Monday, 24 July 2023, a ship with military and humanitarian material bound for Ukraine left the port of Santander. All the material is expected to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in early August. The field hospital has already arrived in Poland on 23 July 2023.

New Developments

China secretly sold military aid to Russia over $100 ml worth – Politico. China, despite calling for peace, secretly supplies Russia with drones, body armor components, thermal imagers, and other “enough non-lethal but useful military equipment,” Politico reports. According to their data, as of July 2023, Russia imported more than $100 million worth of drones from China, which is 30 times more than Ukraine. Also, Chinese exports of ceramics to Russia increased by 69% to more than $225 million for a component used in body armor.

Romania condemns Russia’s attack on port of Reni near the border. President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, condemned Russia’s recent strike on the port infrastructure of the city of Reni near the country’s border, warning of security risks in the Black Sea. “This recent escalation pose serious risks to the security in the Black Sea. It also affects further Ukrainian grain transit and thus the global food security,” he wrote.

Russia to teach in schools hand grenade skills & terrain reconnaissance – UK intel. Russia will teach children in school the basics of operating combat drones and other military skills, British intelligence reported in its daily update on the Russo-Ukrainian war on 24 July. According to the UK report, Russian Senator Artem Sheijin announced that the “lessons will include how to conduct terrain reconnaissance and ways to counter enemy uncrewed aerial vehicles” (UAVs).

Ukraine eyes Swedish jet alongside Western F-16s – Business Insider. Despite the potential challenge of Ukrainian pilots adjusting to Western-designed F-16s from their familiar Soviet-era jets, Kyiv is also reportedly eyeing the JAS 39 Gripen fighter. Experts opine that this Swedish jet could better meet Ukraine’s needs. Dmitri Alperovitch, host of the Geopolitics Decanted podcast, reveals that Ukrainians have been considering these jets for over a decade, Business Insider writes. In the ongoing war against Russia, Ukraine has frequently implored Western nations to provide F-16 fighter jets. However, Kyiv is also reportedly interested in acquiring the Swedish-designed JAS 39 Gripen.

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of July 24, 2022:

Likely Ukrainian forces conducted a drone strike near the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) building in Moscow on July 24. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) claimed that Russian electronic warfare (EW) suppressed two Ukrainian UAVs that detonated, damaging two non-residential buildings.[1] One drone detonated on Komsomolsky Prospekt within 500 meters of the MoD building and within 200 meters of a reported secret Russian General Staff Main Directorate (GRU) building.[2] Russian sources reported that the second drone hit a business center on Likhachev Prospekt.[3] CNN reported that an unspecified Ukrainian intelligence official confirmed that Ukrainian forces conducted the attack.[4] Ukrainian Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated that unspecified UAVs attacked the capital and warned that more UAV attacks against Russia will occur.[5] Russian opposition source The Insider reported that Russian authorities banned Russian television channels from covering the drone strikes, citing sources in Russian state media channels.[6] Russian milbloggers had a muted reaction to these strikes; some criticized the Russian air defenses for allowing the drones to penetrate that far into Moscow, while others argued that the informational victory of such attacks is minimal and short-lived.[7]

Likely Ukrainian forces targeted Russian military assets in occupied Crimea, temporarily disrupting Russian logistics through Crimea on July 24. The Russian MFA accused Ukrainian forces of attacking occupied Crimea with 17 UAVs, and the MFA claimed that Russian EW suppressed 14 UAVs while air defenses shot down three UAVs.[8] Crimean occupation head Sergey Aksyonov claimed that one UAV hit an ammunition depot in Dzhankoi Raion.[9] A prominent Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces also launched three Storm Shadow missiles at an ammunition depot in Vilne (19km southwest of Dzhankoi) and a repair base in Novostepne (immediately south of Dzhankoi).[10] Ukrainian Mariupol Mayoral Advisor Petro Andyushchenko reported that strikes injured three Russian personnel at the Vesele military airfield (10km southwest of Dzhankoi) and reported additional explosions near Krasnohvardiiske (20km southwest of Dzhankoi).[11] Aksyonov temporarily suspended road traffic on the Dzhankoi-Simferopol highway as well as rail traffic through Dzhankoi Raion.[12] Aksyonov also announced the evacuation of all civilians within a five-kilometer radius of the strike area in Dzhankoi Raion.[13] Crimean occupation advisor Oleg Kryuchkov stated that occupation authorities will strictly monitor social media posts that could help Ukrainian forces identify targets in Crimea.[14]

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an article published on July 24 likely intended to mitigate damage to Russia’s position in Africa and his own reputation resulting from Russia’s withdrawal from the Ukraine-Russia grain deal, Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain and port facilities, and Putin’s inability to attend the upcoming BRICS summit due to the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for him. Putin outlined Russia’s goals for establishing partner relationships with Africa and called for the continuation of “traditionally close cooperation on the world stage.”[15] Putin also emphasized Russia’s trade with African economic partners and the importance of “uninterrupted food supply” for the “maintenance of the political stability of African states,” accusing the collective West of exploiting the grain deal for its own benefit at the expense of Russia and countries such as Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia.[16] Putin’s article follows Russia’s withdrawal from the grain deal and attacks that have destroyed tens of thousands of tons of Ukrainian grain and Ukrainian facilities essential to transporting the grain to areas of Africa that rely heavily on Ukrainian grain. Putin is also likely attempting to mitigate the opportunity cost and embarrassment of his inability to personally attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa due to the ICC arrest warrant.[17]

Russia conducted another drone strike on Ukrainian port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight on July 23-24. Ukrainian military sources reported that Russian forces launched Iranian-made Shahed drones at port infrastructure in Reni, along the Danube River in far western Odesa Oblast, within a few kilometers of the Romanian border.[18] Odesa Oblast Head Oleh Kiper also stated that the drone strikes damaged 25 architectural monuments in Odesa Oblast, including the Transfiguration Orthodox Cathedral in Odesa City.[19] Russian sources claimed that Ukraine used the port infrastructure in Reni for the export of weapons, equipment, and grain.[20]

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations along at least three sectors of the front on July 24 and have reportedly advanced in certain areas. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported that over the past week, Ukrainian forces have advanced gradually on the southern flank of Bakhmut and in the Berdiansk (western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions.[21] Malyar also noted that these counteroffensive actions are taking place against the backdrop of continued Russian offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions.[22] Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast south of Velyka Novosilka and advanced south of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.[23] The Ukrainian General Staff indicated that Ukrainian troops are continuing offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions but did not specify locations or outcomes.[24]

The Kremlin continues to codify domestic repression into Russian law, generating minimal opposition from select Russian lawmakers. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws on July 24 allowing the Russian Ministry of Justice to conduct unscheduled inspections of those classified as “foreign agents” under new Russian laws and requiring Russian citizens, government officials, and organizations to comply with restrictions on foreign agents.[25] Putin also signed a law that would fine citizens up to 50,000 rubles (about $550), officials up to 100,000 rubles (about $1,100), and organizations up to 300,000 (about $3,300) rubles for violating the law on foreign agents.[26] Russian opposition news outlet Vazhnye Istorii reported on July 24 that the Russian Federation Council proposed a bill that would allow Russian authorities to deprive natural born Russian citizens of citizenship due to certain “political crimes” and “desertion.”[27] Vashnye Istorii also noted, however, three senators Olga Bas (representing the Luhansk People’s Republic), Ekaterina Altabayeva, and Sergei Kolbin (both representing Sevastopol in occupied Crimea) withdrew their authorship of the bill, potentially due to nuances and intricacies within the ever-expanding new body of Russian law pertaining to citizenship in occupied areas.[28] Federation Council Constitutional Legislation and State Building Committee Head Andrey Klishas criticized the bill and claimed that it would violate the Russian Constitution, likely referencing Article 6 which states that a Russian citizen may not be deprived of their citizenship or of the right to change citizenship status.[29] Vazhnye Istorii reported that Russia has already adopted a law that would allow Russian authorities to revoke Russian citizenship from an individual who did not acquire Russian citizenship by birth for posing what the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) deems a “security threat.”[30] ISW has previously reported on measures taken by Russian authorities to intensify domestic repression and encourage self-censorship through various amendments to and manipulations of domestic law.[31]

