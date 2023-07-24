Drones attack Moscow damaging buildings near the Russian Ministry of Defense

On the morning of 24 July 2023, several drones attacked Moscow, Russian telegram channels and state-controlled media confirmed.

According to visually confirmed consequences, one of the drones fell in front of the headquarters of the GRU cyber intelligence. Also, the fragments of the drone were found on Komsomolskyi Prospekt, in the vicinity of the Russian Military University and several buildings of the Ministry of Defense. Another drone hit the high-rise business center on Likhachova Street. There were no casualties.

Windows of the buildings near the Russian Ministry of Defense were broken but the ministry itself, reportedly, didn’t suffer serious damage. The drone, likely being shot down, fell on a non-residential two-story building of the central military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. A small smoke was visible on the territory of the Russian Ministry of Defense.



At least one Russian was detained in Moscow for filming the aftermath of the attack on the Ministry of Defense building. He told the Cheka-OGPU Telegram Channel that he was interrogated by the Investigative Committee.

Ukraine didn’t officially take responsibility for the attack. However, the Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also responsible for developing the Army of Drones projects, commented on the incident.

“Drones attacked the orc capital and Crimea tonight. Electronic warfare and air defense are less and less able to protect the skies of the occupiers. Whatever happens there, there will be more of it.“