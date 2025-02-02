Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russian nuclear scientists may still spy on CERN through FSB-linked institute exempt from sanctions, Forbes warns

The Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), located near Moscow, continues to allow Russian scientists to spy on CERN’s cutting-edge nuclear research, bypassing international sanctions and raising serious security concerns.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/02/2025
2 minute read
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC). Photo: CERN
Russian nuclear scientists may still spy on CERN through FSB-linked institute exempt from sanctions, Forbes warns

Russian scientists continue to access cutting-edge nuclear research at CERN through a controversial partnership with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR), an institution with international ties but located just 130 km north of Moscow, according to a recent investigation by Forbes energy and security correspondent Ariel Cohen.

“There is a reason the Manhattan Project was kept under strict security measures – and even then, there were leaks,” Cohen writes, drawing parallels to historical scientific espionage.

While CERN officially expelled Russia after its 2022 invasion, Russian scientists have continued their involvement through JINR. The arrangement has become more concerning following Russia’s November 2024 expansion of its nuclear doctrine, which lowered the threshold for atomic weapons use against non-nuclear states backed by nuclear powers.

“Throughout the Cold War, the Soviets ran a massive spying operation to gain access to submarine, computer, and space tech,” Cohen notes.

Ukraine’s CERN representative, Professor Boris Grynyov, revealed that between 2010 and 2024, JINR directly collaborated with Russian defense manufacturers, including those producing military UAVs, missile systems, and microelectronics.

“JINR has multiple joint ventures with FSB and even operates its trade union office out of an FSB building in Dubna, Moscow Oblast,” Grynyov further detailed JINR’s deep ties to Russian security services.

The security implications extend beyond the Russia-Ukraine war. JINR’s connections to North Korea and Iran, formalized through defense treaties with Moscow in 2024 and 2025, raise concerns about nuclear research proliferation. The institute’s 2025 Topical Plan lists collaborations with at least five Iranian organizations, including one with known ties to Iran’s nuclear program.

“The only way to counter Russian scientific espionage is to stop allowing malign actors to hide behind “scientific neutrality” when the actions by these organizations are clearly not peaceful,” says German Bundestag member Peter Beyer, calling for comprehensive sanctions on JINR and its key collaborators.

JINR did not respond to Forbes’ request for comment.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts