Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot in northern Crimea, Russians start evacuation

byBohdan Ben
24/07/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukraine conducted a drone strike on northern Crimea, hitting an ammunition depot on 24 July.

As a consequence of the strike, huge explosions started in the area, according to videos from locals. Russian occupation authorities announced the evacuation of civilians in the area within 5 kilometers.

Sergey Aksionov, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Crimea, confirmed that an ammunition depot was hit in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea. He also claims that eleven drones were shot down over Crimea or suppressed by electronic warfare, but three more reached the target.

Aksyonov also stated that a decision was made to evacuate residents of the surrounding villages within a 5-kilometer radius of the explosion site.

This is a continuation of a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian ammunition depots and military bases in Crimea. As was reported, on 19 July 2023, a fire has broken out at a military training ground in the Kirovsky district in occupied Crimea, located approximately 240 km from the frontline. Another ammunition depot of the Black Sea Fleet was hit in the center of Crimea on 22 July 2023.

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts