Ukraine strikes Russian ammunition depot in northern Crimea, Russians start evacuation

Ukraine conducted a drone strike on northern Crimea, hitting an ammunition depot on 24 July.

As a consequence of the strike, huge explosions started in the area, according to videos from locals. Russian occupation authorities announced the evacuation of civilians in the area within 5 kilometers.

Sergey Aksionov, the head of the Russian occupation administration in Crimea, confirmed that an ammunition depot was hit in the Dzhankoi district of Crimea. He also claims that eleven drones were shot down over Crimea or suppressed by electronic warfare, but three more reached the target.

Aksyonov also stated that a decision was made to evacuate residents of the surrounding villages within a 5-kilometer radius of the explosion site.

This is a continuation of a series of Ukrainian strikes on Russian ammunition depots and military bases in Crimea. As was reported, on 19 July 2023, a fire has broken out at a military training ground in the Kirovsky district in occupied Crimea, located approximately 240 km from the frontline. Another ammunition depot of the Black Sea Fleet was hit in the center of Crimea on 22 July 2023.