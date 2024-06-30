Eng
Ukraine’s first National Prayer Breakfast addressed by USA’s Johnson, Pence

Ukraine’s first National Prayer Breakfast under President Zelenskyy’s auspices brought together a diverse group of 836 participants from 15 countries and 12 denominations, with top officials, like US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and former Vice President Mike Pence, praying for the peace in Ukraine.
Vira Kravchuk
30/06/2024
2 minute read
National Prayer Breakfast 2024
National Prayer Breakfast 2024 Source: Ukraine’s president office
The first National Prayer Breakfast held under the auspices of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 29 June brought together 836 participants from 15 countries and 12 denominations, according to Ukraine’s President Office. 

The event was also attended by top Ukrainian officials, religious leaders, chaplains and military personnel, aimed to unite people in seeking victory of good over evil for Ukraine, Zelenskyy emphasized.

“We have proven more than once that there are no impossible things when you really believe in your abilities, when you know that human and God’s truth is on your side, when you act and do everything so that people are united,” Zelenskyy wrote. 

US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and former Vice President Mike Pence addressed the gathering, expressing prayers for Ukraine’s military strength, people’s safety, and lasting peace, Ukraine’s President Office reports.

Pence highlighted Ukrainians’ brave resistance for over two years against a country four times larger in population and ten times more powerful in economic capacity.

“We are praying for the wounded warriors to recover, we are praying for all the Ukrainian children, abducted by the Russians, to return to their families,” US Congressman Don Bacon said.

Congressional Ukrainian Caucus Co-Chair Brian Fitzpatrick compared Ukraine’s current fight to America’s own historical struggle for freedom and democracy. 

The event also featured video messages from US Representatives, Senators, Congressional Chaplains, and global religious leaders, demonstrating broad international support for Ukraine’s cause.

