39 journalists killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion – minister

According to the National Union of Journalists, 39 journalists were killed since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tkachenko, the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram.

“Russia took the lives of 39 journalists from us since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In 8 years of war, we lost even more,” he wrote.

Today Ukraine has the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainian Journalists, which was established in 2007. It is marked in Ukraine every year on the third Friday of September.

 

