The US role as vital for the Alliance effectiveness against Russia-led bloc, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
byOlena Mukhina
04/02/2025
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels. Credit: NATO Press Service
Rutte: NATO’s economy surpasses Russia’s by 20-fold but US role is essential

On 4 February, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed in Brussels that any suggestions that the Alliance could operate without the US do not work, UkrInform reported.

While US President Donald Trump has not explicitly stated an intention to withdraw from NATO, he has threatened such action in the past. In addition, some reports said that Trump plans to withdraw nearly 20,000 US troops from Europe, which represents about 20% of the current military presence there. Such plans are seen as such that can embolden Russia for further aggression and undermine European security.

Rutte explained that the situation in Ukraine is not just a war between Ukraine and Russia but a broader geopolitical issue. He pointed out that countries like China, North Korea, and Iran are aligned with Russia, further complicating the situation.

Rutte stressed that the US and the European part of NATO understand the gravity of such geopolitical dynamics, making US involvement crucial for Ukraine’s success and the broader global balance of power.

He noted that NATO’s combined potential is 20 times larger than that of the Russian economy. Collectively, the Alliance is capable of defending its territory, including the US.

He also pointed out that the US faces security risks from long-range missile threats, which Russia’s support for North Korea could exacerbate.

Rutte added that given all the threats the Alliance members face, the need for continued unity within the West is especially significant.

