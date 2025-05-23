Ukraine and Swedish defense giant SAAB launch talks on modernizing Soviet-era jets

On 23 May, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced it held a meeting with representatives of SAAB, a leading Swedish defense and security company that produces a wide range of advanced military solutions, including Gripen fighter aircraft.

In April, Micael Johansson, CEO of Saab, said Canada and Portugal were considering the Swedish-made Gripen fighter jet as a potential alternative to the American F-35 amid US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy.

The discussion centered on modernizing Soviet-era aircraft and the potential transfer of advanced Swedish combat platforms.

The talks were led by Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Kozenko and Thomas Linden, Director of SAAB’s Ukraine operations. Key topics included integrating cutting-edge avionics, Swedish radar systems, defensive technologies, and electronic warfare solutions into Ukraine’s existing aircraft fleet.

“Ukrainian-Swedish cooperation in this field will be mutually beneficial,” Kozenko noted, emphasizing that Ukraine stands to gain vital combat capabilities while Sweden benefits from real-world feedback drawn from active conflict zones.

Crucially, both sides discussed the potential transfer of SAAB-built fighter jets to Ukraine, a move that would depend on a political decision regarding the supply of next-generation aviation platforms from Sweden.

Ukraine and Sweden agreed to continue consultations and deepen their collaboration under the agreements already in place.