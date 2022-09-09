Brussels calls to “thoroughly review” visas issued for Russians

The European Commission is calling on EU and Schengen countries to “thoroughly review” visas issued to Russian citizens to ensure they do not pose a security risk, the commissioner said on Friday.

The war against Ukraine is “also a threat to our security and we must not be naive, Putin’s goal is to destroy the European Union,” Ylva Johansson told a press conference in Nuijamaa, Finland , on the border with Russia, alongside the Finnish Minister of the Interior, Krista Mikkonen, Le Figaro reports.

“We cannot exclude that people come with the aim of provoking a social revolt, violence, that sort of thing, or trying to make propaganda. This is something that we need to examine more in depth,” the Swedish commissioner said.

The EU formally adopted on Friday a suspension of a 2007 agreement facilitating the issuance of visas to Russian nationals, a measure which will come into force on Monday, in reaction to the war in Ukraine.

Fewer than a million Russians currently hold a valid Schengen zone visa, according to the Commission.

