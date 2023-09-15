Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukrainian company showed its first anatomically-designed body armor for women in the Armed Forces

The company “Ukrainian Armor” unveiled its first anatomically designed body armor tailored for women serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
byBohdan Ben
15/09/2023
An example of body armor for women from Ukrainian Armor.
The presentation took place near the statue of Princess Olha in Kyiv, which “wore” the new body armor, Ukrinform reported.

The issue of female body armor is not just about comfort but is a serious safety concern. It’s extremely dangerous for women to wear men’s body armor. The male versions lack the anatomical curvature needed around the chest area. For women, this means their chest remains exposed, enlarging the vulnerable zone due to the body’s anatomical structure. Hence, this design is not just armor; it’s safety with all the armored elements,” stated Jan Honcharov, CEO of “Ukrainian Armor.”

He further elaborated that the weight of the showcased body armor is significantly smaller than the currently supplied armor in the army. The new female armor features modules protecting the abdomen, neck, shoulders, groin, and outer thigh. A variety of sizes are available to suit defenders of any stature.

According to Honcharov, this type of body armor is currently undergoing tests at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Currently, 5,000 women are serving on the frontline and 42,000 in the combat zone,” a company representative mentioned.

