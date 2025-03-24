Orban wants to adopt real zebra

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has publicly expressed his desire to adopt a zebra.

He posted on Facebook an official letter requesting the adoption, adding that “Operation Zebra is underway!”

“I would like to adopt a zebra. I understand that this is possible for you. Please help,” reads a letter signed by Viktor Orban and stamped with the Prime Minister’s seal.

The letter, addressed to the Budapest Zoo, appeared after opposition politician Peter Madjar made sharp accusations about the ownership of Viktor Orban’s family property in central Hungary two days ago, on Saturday, according to Telex.

Among other things, Madjar claimed that, in his opinion, the Orban family owns a “private safari” where they keep zebras. The Hungarian government referred to Madjar’s accusations as an unfortunate joke.

According to the Budapest Zoo’s website, it costs just 15,000 forints (approximately $40.5) to become a symbolic “adoptive parent” of an animal that remains in the zoo.

Orban has not explained in detail why he wants to adopt a zebra.