Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Orban wants to adopt real zebra

Hungarian PM has puzzled the public with his latest decision
byLesia Dubenko
24/03/2025
2 minute read
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and zebra/ChatGPT
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and zebra/ChatGPT
Orban wants to adopt real zebra

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has publicly expressed his desire to adopt a zebra.

He posted on Facebook an official letter requesting the adoption, adding that “Operation Zebra is underway!”

“I would like to adopt a zebra. I understand that this is possible for you. Please help,” reads a letter signed by Viktor Orban and stamped with the Prime Minister’s seal.

The letter, addressed to the Budapest Zoo, appeared after opposition politician Peter Madjar made sharp accusations about the ownership of Viktor Orban’s family property in central Hungary two days ago, on Saturday, according to Telex.

Among other things, Madjar claimed that, in his opinion, the Orban family owns a “private safari” where they keep zebras. The Hungarian government referred to Madjar’s accusations as an unfortunate joke.

According to the Budapest Zoo’s website, it costs just 15,000 forints (approximately $40.5) to become a symbolic “adoptive parent” of an animal that remains in the zoo.

Orban has not explained in detail why he wants to adopt a zebra.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts