SBU detained Motor Sich aerospace company’s president

On October 22, the SBU detained the honorary president of Ukrainian aerospace giant Motor Sich, former MP Viacheslav Bohuslaev, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of collaborationism and aiding the aggressor state.

Bohuslaev is 83 years old, he was an MP of the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada. In 5-7 convocations, he was a member of the faction of the Party of Regions, in 8 – of the “Will of the People” group. In the parliamentary elections of 2019 in the district in Zaporizhzhia, he lost.