SBU detained Motor Sich aerospace company’s president

Latest news Ukraine

On October 22, the SBU detained the honorary president of Ukrainian aerospace giant Motor Sich, former MP Viacheslav Bohuslaev, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Bohuslaev was detained on suspicion of collaborationism and aiding the aggressor state.

Bohuslaev is 83 years old, he was an MP of the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th convocations of the Verkhovna Rada. In 5-7 convocations, he was a member of the faction of the Party of Regions, in 8 – of the “Will of the People” group. In the parliamentary elections of 2019 in the district in Zaporizhzhia, he lost.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags