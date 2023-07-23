Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine eyes Swedish jet alongside Western F-16s – Business Insider

byOrysia Hrudka
23/07/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Despite the potential challenge of Ukrainian pilots adjusting to Western-designed F-16s from their familiar Soviet-era jets, Kyiv is also reportedly eyeing the JAS 39 Gripen fighter. Experts opine that this Swedish jet could better meet Ukraine’s needs. Dmitri Alperovitch, host of the Geopolitics Decanted podcast, reveals that Ukrainians have been considering these jets for over a decade, Business Insider writes.

In the ongoing war against Russia, Ukraine has frequently implored Western nations to provide F-16 fighter jets. However, Kyiv is also reportedly interested in acquiring the Swedish-designed JAS 39 Gripen.

Renowned among experts, the Gripen is capable of reaching Mach 2 and can fly at supersonic speeds without an afterburner – a feature known as super-cruise shared by only a few jets, none of them Russian. The Gripen’s adoption by Ukraine’s Air Force would be relatively easy, given its pilot-friendly nature. It is also inexpensive to operate and boasts a short-takeoff-and-landing capability, crucial if Russia targets Ukraine’s larger airfields.

However, despite the Gripen’s impressive capabilities, it has lost several contracts, primarily to the US-made F-35 stealth jet. If Stockholm approves the delivery of Gripens to Kyiv, sourcing aircraft to send might prove difficult. Only six countries, including Sweden, currently operate the jet.

Nonetheless, in the long term, Ukraine “probably will need to be on F-16s,” according to Alperovitch, “but at least in the short-term in order to help them with fighting back the Russians, I think the Gripens are a great option.”

Gripens over Sweden in May 2020. Source: Swedish Armed Forces
You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts