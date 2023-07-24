Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Spain sent to Ukraine four additional Leopard tanks, bringing the total to ten, armored vehicles and more

byBohdan Ben
24/07/2023
1 minute read
Leopard 2A4. Illustrative photo.
The other aid sent in this aid package by Spain included ten M-113 armored vehicles, a field hospital, ten navy tracks, and more

The other four Leopard 2A4 tanks committed by the Spanish Government have already left Santander port for Poland, the Spanish Ministry of Defense informed.

On Monday, 24 July 2023, a ship with military and humanitarian material bound for Ukraine left the port of Santander. All the material is expected to be delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in early August. The field hospital has already arrived in Poland on 23 July 2023.

The current four Leopard 2A4s committed by the government will be added to the previous six Leopard 2s, which have already been delivered to Ukraine. Also included in this shipment are ten M-113 armored vehicles, ten Navy trucks, one multipurpose armored vehicle, three civil ambulances, one BMR armored ambulance, and one armored civilian ambulance.

